The second night of tractor pulling at the Washington Town & Country Fair had plenty of hooks, but went off without a hitch Saturday.
After rain interrupted the later classes of Friday’s Pro Pulling League event and washed out Saturday afternoon’s Field Class Tractor Pull, the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association’s sanctioned event Saturday night was completed with 42 pulls across eight classes.
Class winners included Zach Jasper, of Washington, in the Mini Rods, Dylan Frerking in the Light Modified, Rusty Clifton in the Light Super Stock, Daniel Whalen in the Pro Stock Diesel Trucks, Brad Meese in the Heavy Super Stock, Michael Niemeyer, of Washington, in the 8,500-pound Limited Pro Stock, Jason Barker in the 9,500-pound Limited Pro Stock and Braden Shramek in the Pro Stock.
Shramek’s mark of 377.52 was the longest official pull of the night.
Also earning a top five spot in the Pro Stock class were Rodney Schnitker (364.08), Dennis Schnitker (345.36), Chris Couch (344.92) and Richard Warren (315.48).
Jasper turned in a pull of 331.6 to lead the Mini Rod class. Rounding out the top five in the class were T.J. Turner (315.46), Austin Jasper (313.64), Dominic Pecka (303.18) and Perry Butson (303.26).
For the 8,500-pound Limited Pro Stock’s, Niemeyer’s top pull went 306.19 feet. Following him in the top five of the class were Evan Zumbahlen (304.81), Nathan Birkner (304.72), Robert Fuhler (304.46) and Esdon Bartling (304.25).
Following Barker’s pull of 315.06 in the 9,500-pound Limited Pro Stock class were Adam Stumpf (307.57), Roger Liermann (306.8), Leon Hellebusch (305.7) and David Guetersloh (302.91).
Meese’s pull of 375.47 were tops for the Heavy Super Stock class out of three entries. Also running in the class were Ray Gummersheimer (312.68) and Mike Eagan (266.85).
Just two entries pulled in the Pro Stock Diesel Trucks class. Whalen’s pull of 324.29 feet bested that of Bryson Applegate at 309.84.
Clifton’s pull of 306.27 led the Light Super Stock class. Also pulling were Brian Shramek (290.46), Shawn Peetz (272.49) and Bernie Platz (266.15).
Frerking’s was the only entry in the Light Modified class. His pull measured at 307.94 feet.
