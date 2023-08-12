The second night of tractor pulling at the Washington Town & Country Fair had plenty of hooks, but went off without a hitch Saturday.

After rain interrupted the later classes of Friday’s Pro Pulling League event and washed out Saturday afternoon’s Field Class Tractor Pull, the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association’s sanctioned event Saturday night was completed with 42 pulls across eight classes.

