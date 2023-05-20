High-level American Legion baseball will be coming to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington Post 218 learned Tuesday that it had the successful bid to host the 2024 and 2025 American Legion Region 4 Tournaments for those years.
State winners from seven states will be invited to the events along with the host program, Washington Post 218.
“The regional tournament is something we feel our players/coaches/parents/volunteers have earned with our body of work for the past 25 years or more,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “It means our community gets to see our team compete at the highest level, which other than a trip to Sedalia, is something they can only listen to or pay to travel to attend. It means uncles, aunts, grandparents and the like can watch these young men play in a local environment.”
Regional champions advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Washington’s winning bid was $20,000 (for each year), the minimum bid for the process.
Post 218 officials were informed that they had the only official bid for the tournament after paperwork from a Kansas bid was found to be incomplete.
Regional tournament bid winners were:
• Region 1 — Manchester, New Hampshire (2024), and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts (2025). Region 1 was the only one to have separate sites for the two years.
• Region 2 — Ridge, Maryland.
• Region 3 — Asheboro, North Carolina.
• Region 4 — Washington, Missouri.
• Region 5 — Wheaton, Illinois.
• Region 6 — West Fargo, North Dakota.
• Region 7 — Billings, Montana.
• Region 8 — Fairfield, California.
Only two of the bids, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts ($50,000) and West Fargo, North Dakota ($28,000) surpassed the minimum bid amount.
“This event would not be possible without the upgrades to Ronsick Field and the support of our parks department,” Getsee said. “We want them, the capital improvement committee, parks commission and everyone involved in making it happen to know how grateful we are for having this great facility. I’m sure I left some of them out, but hopefully they all know what it means to Post 218 Baseball.”
The 2023 Mid-South Regional will be hosted for the second year in a row by Pelham, Alabama, and consist of teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma. Alabama will be permitted two teams.
It’s possible that Missouri could have a second team as well if another state doesn’t send a team. Last year, Missouri had two teams.
Post 218 has played in five Senior Legion Regional Tournaments, 1957 (Hobart, Oklahoma), 1989 (North Platte, Nebraska), 2012 (New Orleans, Louisiana), 2015 (Bismarck, North Dakota) and 2021 (Hastings, Nebraska). Washington was the state champion in all but 2015, when it advanced in place of Iowa’s winner.
Additionally, the Post 218 Juniors have played in three regional events, 2005 (Crowley, Louisiana), 2015 (Fargo, North Dakota) and 2016 (Rapid City, South Dakota), all under Getsee. The Post 218 Juniors won the 2005 and 2016 events.
“We think it will be a nice economic impact for the city, albeit during the Fair, but it should boost the restaurants and hotels in the area when most people would be at the Fair,” Getsee said. “At the state level we’re hopeful that it raises the tide for American Legion Baseball (ALB). This kind of event brings attention and players/coaches/parents might start to ask questions about what ALB is all about if they hadn’t before.”
Preparation work has already started with a committee founded. This was detailed in the 82-page bid proposal Post 218 made to American Legion Baseball.
A lot of work remains, both physical and logistical.
“Our next steps are planning for each aspect of the packet we submitted to we adhere to our promises,” Getsee said. “There is a lot to prepare, but with our committee and volunteers we’re positive it’ll be great.”
One of the biggest issues is going to be that the dates for the 2024 and 2025 tournaments run concurrently with the Washington Town & Country Fair.
“Our committee members have spoken to the Fair Board on a basic ‘what if’ level, and now that it has come to fruition we’ll hammer out details so everyone is comfortable with this going on at the same time as the Fair,” Getsee said. “We feel it should help the Fair’s attendance and help the local restaurants, gas stations and stores.”
The fairgrounds are less than a half-mile away from Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, and in recent years, the Ronsick Field parking has been used for Fair RV parking. Whether this will be changed, or parking will be handled by a shuttle service from remote locations, remains to be seen.
“It bears mention of everyone before us who put us in place for this,” Getsee said. “From guys like Larry Maune coaching for years and doing what he could to make Ronsick better, to Tom Schroeder who joined the Ninth District Board and was a liaison to the state to ensure fairness to the Ninth District teams while being a great influence on many players and myself, to Don Schneider who’s relentless work set us up with finances, equipment and a core to be able to do what we do today. These were just during my time and not to mention the many coaches and families who were part of Post 218 before we arrived.”