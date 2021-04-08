The next phase of tryouts for the Washington Post 218 American Legion baseball program will be held Sunday, April 18, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The event will be held rain or shine. Tryout forms can be found at www.post218baseball.com.
The Senior Legion (AAA) tryouts will start the day. Check-in time is 11:30 a.m. with the tryouts starting at noon. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, are eligible to play this season.
The Junior Legion (AA) tryouts are next. Players should check in at 1 p.m. with the tryouts beginning at 1:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, are eligible to play for this team.
The Freshman (A) tryouts start with check-in at 3 p.m. Tryouts begin at 3:30 p.m. Players born on or after May 1, 2005, are eligible for this team.
Prospective players are asked to social distance at the event and bring a mask or neck gaiter plus their own hydration.
For more information, please contact Kent Getsee at 636-262-8796 or email him at getsee@post218baseball.com.