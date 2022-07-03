Brady Hanneken threw a five-hit shutout Sunday as the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team won the title of the Washington Independence Day Weekend Tournament over Ballwin Post 611, 5-0.
Gavin Mitchell, Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle led the Washington offense with two hits apiece. Post 218 outhit Ballwin, 11-5.
Washington (23-4-2) advanced to the title contest with a 3-2 comeback win over Eureka Post 177 Friday night. Washington tied Moberly Post 6 Saturday, 7-7, on a game ended by the time limit.
Eureka, which beat Moberly in Sunday’s first game, 7-3, won the third-place game over Alton, Illinois, Post 126, 9-5.
Due to thunderstorms Saturday morning, the tournament schedule had to be adjusted with the consolation and semifinal games being deleted. Instead, the second-place pool teams played for third place and the pool winners played for the title.
Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.