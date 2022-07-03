Tournament Champions
Washington Post 218 Senior Legion players and coaches pose with the trophy after winning the Washington Independence Day Weekend Tournament over Ballwin Post 611 Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 5-0.

 Bill Battle

Brady Hanneken threw a five-hit shutout Sunday as the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team won the title of the Washington Independence Day Weekend Tournament over Ballwin Post 611, 5-0.

Gavin Mitchell, Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle led the Washington offense with two hits apiece. Post 218 outhit Ballwin, 11-5.

Washington (23-4-2) advanced to the title contest with a 3-2 comeback win over Eureka Post 177 Friday night. Washington tied Moberly Post 6 Saturday, 7-7, on a game ended by the time limit.

Eureka, which beat Moberly in Sunday’s first game, 7-3, won the third-place game over Alton, Illinois, Post 126, 9-5.

Due to thunderstorms Saturday morning, the tournament schedule had to be adjusted with the consolation and semifinal games being deleted. Instead, the second-place pool teams played for third place and the pool winners played for the title.

Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.