For the second night in a row, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team used an offensive blitz to win a Ninth District game.
Post 218 (3-0, 2-0) claimed a 14-2 victory over St. Charles Post 312 Thursday at Blanchette Park.
“In the end, the entire lineup helped the cause,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We had a great approach and did all the little things on the bases as well to keep the pressure on their team.”
Washington started with a six-run first inning to set the tone, starting with a Sam Paule leadoff double.
St. Charles got one run back in the bottom of the first.
Post 218 made it 8-1 in the top of the third with a pair of solo home runs from Kannon Hibbs and Jacob Weidle.
“Hibbs launched one out of left center field at Blanchette for his first round-tripper and two batters later Jacob Weidle did the same thing,” Getsee said. “Two great bombs and fun to watch.”
St. Charles again responded with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Washington capped the game with two runs in the fourth and four in the top of the fifth. The game ended after that on the run rule.
Post 218 outhit St. Charles, 12-5. St. Charles made three errors to Washington’s one.
Gavin Matchell and Hibbs each had three hits in the game. Matchell doubled while HIbbs homered.
Anthony Broeker ended with a pair of singles.
Jacob Weidle homered while Paule doubled.
Aden Pecka and Will Mentz both singled.
Ryan Weidle drew two walks. Pecka, Mentz and Jacob Weidle walked once.
Paule, Pecka and Mentz stole bases. Pecka had a sacrifice fly.
Jacob Weidle scored three runs. Pecka, Mentz and Broeker scored twice. Paule, Matchell and Ryan Weidle scored once.
On the hill, Broeker started and was the winning pitcher, going three innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Hibbs pitched an inning, walking one.
Mentz closed out the game, going one perfect inning.
“Anthony Broeker took the bump for us and pitched three strong innings for us in his AAA debut on the mound,” Getsee said. “Kannon Hibbs and Will Mentz each pitched a scoreless frame as well. They were all great, working ahead for the most part and throwing strikes. We only issued two walks so we’re on the way with the pitchers for sure.”
Post 218 played the game with nine players. With a shortage at catcher, Matchell went behind the plate.
“Gavin Matchell filled in behind the dish for us and was fantastic,” Getsee said. “He worked with the pitchers and kept the game in front of him. All told, we played great defense behind the guys and kept it clean.”
Post 218 has most of the weekend off. The team hosts the Ninth District Showcase at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday at 9 a.m.
Washington returns to action Tuesday, hosting Pacific Post 320 in another Ninth District game at 6 p.m.
