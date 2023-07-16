State Champions
Washington Post 218 Freshman Red players and coaches pose with the state championship flag and plaque after defeating Jackson Post 158 Tribe, 6-4, Sunday in Jackson. It was the program's fifth Freshman Legion state title. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

JACKSON — For the fifth time in program history, Washington Post 218 has won a Freshman Legion state title.

The Post 218 Red team defeated Jackson Post 158 Tribe Sunday afternoon, 6-4, to secure the 2023 state championship.

