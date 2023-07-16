JACKSON — For the fifth time in program history, Washington Post 218 has won a Freshman Legion state title.
The Post 218 Red team defeated Jackson Post 158 Tribe Sunday afternoon, 6-4, to secure the 2023 state championship.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
Washington rallied from a 4-3 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Post 218 did not lose a game in the state tournament, winning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to advance to the championship series.
Ben Gelinas went the distance, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight.
Gelinas and Josh Koirtyohann each had two hits.
The Post 218 Navy team tied for fifth place after getting knocked out Friday.
State Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
