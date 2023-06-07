Trailing 9-2 after two innings, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team needed something big.
A 12-run top of the third frame proved to be just what the Red team needed in a 16-11 victory over the Midland Bandits Scout Team 1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Trailing 9-2 after two innings, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team needed something big.
A 12-run top of the third frame proved to be just what the Red team needed in a 16-11 victory over the Midland Bandits Scout Team 1.
The win helped Washington finish Saturday pool play at the G7 High School Series No. 1 (15U) at C&H Ballpark with a 2-0 record. That gave Post 218 the top seed going into bracket play Sunday.
“Losing 9-2, we scored 12 runs in the third to go on to win 16-11,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Ben Gelinas was swinging a hot bat, going 4-4 with five RBIs.”
After each team scored twice in the first inning, the Bandits took a 9-2 lead in the bottom of the second.
Washington reversed that with a 12-run third. Each team scored two in the fourth, the final frame before the time limit expired.
Washington outhit the Bandits, 9-8. Midland made four errors to Washington’s one.
Ben Gelinas led the Washington offense with four hits, including two doubles.
Joshua Koirtyohann had two hits, including a double.
Nakai Scott, Henry Zeitzmann and Nick Hackmann singled.
Andrew Elbert drew two walks. Lane Mallinckrodt, Scott, Koirtyohann, Joseph Downey and Max Borgerding walked once.
Weber was hit by a pitch.
Downey, Elbert, Gelinas, Jacob Schroeder, Weber and Zeitzmann each stole a base.
Elbert, Scott and Gelinas scored three runs. Zeitzmann and Weber scored twice.
Mallinckrodt, Schroeder and Borgerding scored once.
Gelinas had five RBIs. Koirtyohann, Zeitzmann, Weber and Hackmann each drove in one run.
Colten Warnecke started for Post 218 and went 1.1 innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on three hits and five walks. He struck out one.
Will Weber got two outs while allowing two runs on three hits.
AJ Buehrlen pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.