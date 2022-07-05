The road to the Missouri American Legion Junior Zone 1 Tournament goes through Elsberry.
Post 226 hosts the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament will be played at Post 226’s field overlooking the Mississippi River bottoms in Lincoln County.
The tournament begins with three first-round games Tuesday, July 5.
No. 4 Sullivan Post 18 plays fifth-ranked Hannibal Post 55 at 6 p.m.
In the 8 p.m. game, third-seeded St. Peters Post 313 plays No. 6 Elsberry Post 226 White.
The event became a six-team tournament when St. Charles Post 312 had to drop out due to not having enough players.
Games continue Wednesday, July 6. Top-seeded Washington Post 218 will face the Sullivan-Hannibal winner at 6 p.m. The St. Peters-Elsberry White winner plays No. 2 Elsberry Post 226 Red in the 8 p.m. game.
The winners’ bracket final and first elimination games take place Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
The tournament runs through the championship series Saturday, July 9, in Elsberry. The title game is set for 1 p.m. and if a second game is needed, it will be played immediately after the first one.
The top three finishers will advance to the Zone 1 Tournament (July 14-17) with the district tournament champion hosting it. Jefferson City Post 5 is the other team in that event.
Washington Post 218 hosts the state tournament July 21-24.
Please see www.modistrict9baseball.com or emissourian.com for updated brackets.