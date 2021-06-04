Opening the season at home in the Washington Memorial Day Weekend Tournament, the Post 218 Junior Legion team captured the Pool A title.
Washington defeated Manchester Post 208 Friday, 9-1, and beat Eureka Post 177 Saturday, 5-2.
However, Washington fell in extra innings in the semifinals to longtime rival Jefferson City Post 5, 8-2, to play for third place Monday against the Midwest Rage.
“Jefferson City is a quality opponent,” Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding said. “It is always close when we play them.”
Manchester
In Friday’s opener, Post 218 opened scoring with a run in the first. Washington added two in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Manchester’s run came in the top of the fourth.
Washington outhit Manchester, 14-2. Manchester committed four errors.
Morgan Copeland pitched all five innings for Washington to earn the win, allowing one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out seven.
Anthony Broeker had three hits to lead the attack. Weston Meyer and Kabren Koelling each had two hits. Ethan Stellhorn doubled. Aden Pecka, Luke Kleekamp, Hanon Jarvis, Jacob Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Mitchell Meyer each had one hit.
Stellhorn also walked.
Koelling stole two bases. Pecka and Stellhorn each had one swipe.
Broeker and Koelling scored twice. Jacob Weidle, McPherson, Stellhorn, Weston Meyer and Devon Deckelman each scored once.
Eureka
Eureka grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and Washington chipped back. Post 218 scored one run in the third and pushed four across in the top of the sixth.
“Eureka is always a quality opponent who makes you work,” Voelkerding said. “We couldn’t really get anything going early against their pitcher, but we kept battling.”
Washington outhit Eureka in the game, 9-6. Each side made one error.
Mitchell Meyer started for Washington and went one inning, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Ryan Weidle relieved and got the win, going six innings, allowing four hits and hitting one batter. He struck out six.
“Ryan came in and pitched a strong relief for us with zero runs through six innings,” Voelkerding said. “He is a quality arm to have.”
Koelling had three hits, and Broeker and Grant Trentmann each had two.
Ian Junkin and Peyton Straatmann posted one hit apiece.
Jarvis and Straatmann walked. Jarvis, Junkin and McPherson were hit by pitches.
Koelling, Pecka and Trentmann stole one base apiece.
Weston Meyer, Koelling, Trentmann, Straatmann and Deckelman each scored a run.
Broeker drove in two. Kleekamp, Trentmann and Straatmann had one RBI apiece.
Jefferson City
Washington fell Sunday to Pool B runner-up Jefferson City, 8-2.
Jefferson City scored a run in the top of the second before Washington took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Jefferson City tied it in the top of the seventh and then scored six times in the top of the eighth.
“The extra inning rule of starting with a runner on second definitely adds a lot of excitement to it,” Voelkerding said. “There are a lot of different ways to play it offensively and defensively.”
Junkin started for Washington and went four innings, allowing one run on three walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Jacob Weidle pitched the next three innings and took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits and three walks. He struck out two.
McPherson finished out the game, pitching one inning and allowing one run on two hits and a walk.
McPherson had two hits, including a double.
Broeker also doubled. Kleekamp, Jarvis, Koelling and Trentmann singled.
Weston Meyer walked, and Kleekamp and Koelling were hit by pitches.
Pecka and Broeker scored the runs. Broeker and Jarvis posted RBIs.
Jefferson City turned two double plays.