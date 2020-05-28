It wasn’t the way the Washington Post 218 AA baseball team wanted to see the Memorial Day Weekend Tournament end.
Washington (2-1) reached the semifinals of its tournament, but was washed out Monday against the Prospects with the game tied 2-2 in the third inning.
“We were able to get two full innings in against the Rawlings Prospects before the rain came,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We were tied 2-2 and I was really happy with our at-bats to start the game. It’s unfortunate that we were unable to finish the tournament but we were just glad to get the boys on the field and give them some fun.”
Just getting to play was a victory for the team.
After the COVID-19 issues, which included the Missouri Department calling off the official American Legion baseball season, and the subsequent formation of the COVID-19 league, it’s been a tough start for the area programs. Playing under modified rules the games finally got started last week.
Post 218 AA opened with a Thursday win over the Midwest Rage, another local team playing in the event, 7-4. That story is elsewhere in this section.
Washington followed with a 7-1 win over Pacific Saturday. That game also is covered in another story.
Playing Sunday, Washington was on course for another victory. Post 218 scored seven times in the top of the fourth inning to counter a run by the Gamers 2 team in the bottom of the second. It was 7-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.
The Gamers scored two runs in that frame and then scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to win it, 8-7
“Gavin Mueller went five strong innings, only giving up one run,” Kleekamp said. “Morgan Copeland and Max Meyers came in to pitch in relief. We left several men on base, which was ultimately the difference-maker in the game. We fought hard but just didn’t have enough at the end. It wasn’t the outcome we were looking for, but our boys competed for the whole game.”
The Gamers outhit Washington, 11-6. Each side was charged with one error.
Mueller went into the fifth inning. Over 4.0 frames, he allowed a run on three hits and three walks while striking out one.
Copeland went an inning, allowing seven runs on seven hits and one walk. Meyers surrendered a hit.
Offensively, Tyler Stieffermann had two hits, including a double. Gavin Matchell also doubled. Both were hit by pitches.
Mueller, Blake Whitlock and Cody Vondera singled.
Washington added nine walks. Dane Eckhoff, Mueller and Owen Struckhoff each walked twice. Meyers, Whitlock and Vondera walked once.
Stieffermann and Eckhoff stole bases. Struckhoff and Logan Dieckmann sacrificed.
Stieffermann, Eckhoff, Mueller, Meyers, Whitlock, Struckhoff and Vondera scored the runs.
Vondera drove in two. Stieffermann, Meyers and Whitlock each had one RBI.
For the Gamers, Nick Daugherty led the way with three hits and four RBIs. Drew Baugus, Zachary Hummel and Ramone Boyd each had two hits.
Isaac Meadows was the winning pitcher.
In Monday’s game, Washington scored its two runs in the top of the first. The Prospects scored twice in the bottom of the second.
Matchell pitched and allowed two unearned runs on a hit and two walks. He struck out three.
Whitlock and Jacob Baldwin had the Washington hits.
Additionally, Stieffermann walked twice and Mueller walked once. Eckhoff sacrificed.
Stieffermann and Eckhoff scored the runs. Whitlock drove in both.
Washington returns to action June 2, hosting Pacific at 8 p.m.