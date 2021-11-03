One step before claiming the state championship, Washington had to get through the rain and Platte County.
The Lady Jays (31-5) toppled their Class 4 state softball semifinal foe Lady Pirates (21-10), 10-0, one day later than anticipated.
The original semifinal date was set for Thursday, but the first day of the tournament at Springfield’s Killian Softball Complex was rained out. Instead, the game was played Friday at nearby Parkview High School, just hours before the scheduled state championship game that night.
When the teams finally got onto the field Friday, the score stayed knotted at 0-0 through the first 2 1/2 innings before Washington broke through for the game’s first score as freshman Grace Molitor crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Things remained at 1-0 until a four-run Washington rally in the bottom of the fifth.
That was just a prelude of things to come as the Lady Jays tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Left fielder Emily Bruckerhoff’s sacrifice fly out to right field drove in teammate Myla Inman from third base for the game-concluding run, ending the game due to the mercy rule.
Though Washington had high hopes at the start of the season, not even Head Coach Philip King expected that the team would have won two mercy-rule games in the state tournament.
“Not at state,” King said. “I knew we were the best team showing up. The toughest team that we had to come across was (Rockwood) Summit. They were in our district, and it was a tough draw, but if you’re going to make it special, it’s got to be tough. Once we beat them, it was like, ‘Wow, I think we’re the best team left.’ Farmington we knew was going to be really good, and once we beat them, it really took a lot of pressure off.”
Taylor Brown, who also pitched a two-hit shutout in the championship game, held Platte County scoreless across six innings on one hit and one walk with 15 strikeouts.
“When we won the first game, we were going crazy,” Brown said. “We were all just mind-blown.”
Christine Gerling went 3-3 batting with three singles, a walk and a run scored.
Brown singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Lacy Monzyk and Molitor both singled twice and scored twice. Monzyk also laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Lexi Lewis singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Inman singled and scored.
Maddie Guevara walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Elizabeth Reed stole a base and scored twice.
Bruckerhoff was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Washington went on to face Rolla later Friday night in the state championship game.