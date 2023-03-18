Washington wins Warrenton Tournament
Buy Now

The Washington Lady Jays went 3-0 Friday and Saturday at the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic, winning the tournament for the fourth time in a row (2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023). The tournament was not held in 2020. Washington won all three games against Fulton, Warrenton and St. Clair by an 8-0 score. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The season could not be getting off to a better start for either the Washington Lady Jays or Pacific Lady Indians on the soccer pitch.

Both team went undefeated in the opening weekend, winning tournament events.