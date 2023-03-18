The season could not be getting off to a better start for either the Washington Lady Jays or Pacific Lady Indians on the soccer pitch.
Both team went undefeated in the opening weekend, winning tournament events.
Washington repeated as the champion of the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic for the fourth time in a row. The Lady Jays have won the tournament every year since 2019, save for 2020 when the spring sports season was canceled.
Pacific conquered the Rolla Blue Fish Tournament, an event being held for just the second year.
Washington won all three of its games by 8-0 scores, defeating Fulton Friday and both Warrenton and St. Clair Saturday.
Pacific won the Blue Fish Tournament's Grey Pool Friday at Missouri S & T, tying Northwest, 1-1, and defeating St. Francis Borgia, 2-0. In Saturday's championship game at Rolla High School, Pacific defeated Springfield Catholic, 3-0.
Pick up a copy of the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the tournaments.
