Washington Post 218 and Pacific Post 320 are the top seeds for the Ninth District Senior (AAA) Tournament, which takes place at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field July 10-14.
Post 218 (10-0 in league games) is the top seed and has a bye in the opening round.
Post 320 (8-2), is seeded second and faces Elsberry Post 226 (5-5) in the opening round.
The first game of the tournament will be between St. Peters Post 313 (5-5) and Hannibal Post 55 (1-9). St. Peters is seeded fourth while Hannibal is the fifth seed. St. Charles Post 312 (1-9) is not playing in the tournament.
Action Monday, July 10, starts with St. Peters playing Hannibal at 6 p.m. Pacific then plays Elsberry at 8:30 p.m.
Games Tuesday, July 11, start with Washington facing the St. Peters-Hannibal winner at 6 p.m.
Losers of the Tuesday games face off in an elimination game at 8:30 p.m.
The winners’ bracket final starts things Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m.
The loser from Washington’s Tuesday game then plays the winner of the Tuesday losers’ bracket game to stay alive.
The losers’ bracket final starts things Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. The winner of that game plays the winners’ bracket champion for the league title. Should the team from the losers’ bracket win the 8:30 p.m. game, a winner-take-all game will be played Friday, June 14, at 6:30 p.m.
The Ninth District will send two teams, with one being Washington Post 218, to the Zone 1 Tournament July 17-19, also at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. That is a four-team tournament with representatives from Districts 2 and 8 also attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.