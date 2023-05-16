Washington’s soccer Lady Jays earned another game in the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Saturday.
Washington (10-13), the fourth seed in the district, handled No. 5 Jefferson City (12-10-1) for a 5-0 shutout victory in Rolla.
The win advanced Washington to the district semifinals Monday against top seed Capital City (16-9).
Junior Madison Moore bookended the Washington scoring, recording the first goal in the eighth minute of play and the final goal in the 70th minute.
In between she recorded two assists.
“Madison Moore was an animal with two goals and two assists,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
Avery Lanemann’s tally in the 29th minute, assisted by Moore, sent the blue Lady Jays into halftime with a 2-0 lead over the red Lady Jays.
Washington quickly extended the lead coming out of the break with Sammy Williams striking for a goal in the 42nd minute, again assisted by Moore.
Addison Vodnansky pushed the lead to 4-o in the 58th minute assisted by Lanemann.
Kloey O’Connell and Vodnansky provided the assists on Moore’s goals.
“Addie Vodnansky, Avery Lanemann, and Presley Kiser controlled the middle of the field,” Fischer said. “Maddie Grimes, Ellie Sneed, Jersey Tinsley, and Maci Rohlfing were excellent against their talented forward line. Great team win for the Jays this afternoon.”
Goalkeeper Nora Mendoza withstood six Jefferson City shots on target to turn in the clean sheet.
Monday’s semifinal winners meet for the district championship Wednesday at 6 p.m.
