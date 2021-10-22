Prepare space for another board to hang in Blue Jay Gym.
The Washington softball Lady Jays (30-5) are headed to the Class 4 state tournament next week after knocking off District 1 champion Farmington (30-7), 6-1, in the state quarterfinals Thursday.
Washington plays Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield against the District 4 champion, Platte County (20-9).
“This feels really good, especially after, last year, losing in the first round of districts,” Washington catcher Kelsie Holtmeyer said. “It feels better now that we made it pretty far and made it to the final four, and we get our name on a board. That’s what made everybody the most excited.”
The win assures the Lady Jays will finish the season as one of the top four teams in the state. All Washington teams to do so are honored with a board featuring all of the players’ names in the gym.
“We’re feeling really good,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “It’s something that their kids can come and look at, and their grandkids, so it’s a huge deal.”
Despite Thursday’s game taking place at the Farmington Sports Complex, Washington was the home team on the scoreboard.
The Lady Jays didn’t know it at the time, but they scored all the runs they needed in the first inning, jumping out to a 2-0 lead.
Washington added two more runs in the bottom of the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
“I feel like we definitely build on each other,” Washington shortstop Christine Gerling said. “If one person gets a hit, we just keep building off it.”
Farmington got its lone run in the top of the fourth.
Taylor Brown struck out 15 batters in a complete-game effort in the circle, holding Farmington to just one unearned run on two hits and three walks.
“When she’s on, we’re the best,” King said. “It also helps and gets forgotten that Kelsie does a phenomenal job of calling behind the plate. Early in the game, there’s a few times where Taylor maybe got rattled. Kelsie goes out, called a timeout and gets her. Those two working together are just unstoppable.”
Brown and Holtmeyer, both sophomores, have built up a repertoire over years playing together as the team’s battery combination at multiple levels.
“She makes it a lot easier than most pitchers will make it,” Holtmeyer said. “She usually hits her spots. We work really well together, working on signs. She’s not rude about it if I give her a sign she doesn’t want. If I give her a sign she doesn’t want, she just nicely shakes me off and we just work really well together.”
Brown smashed two RBI doubles in the contest to help her own cause at the plate.
Gerling also had an RBI double and scored a run.
Lacy Monzyk singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Myla Inman singled, sacrificed and drove in a run.
Loren Thurmon singled and walked.
Emily Bruckerhoff walked, stole a base and scored.
Maddie Guevara walked and stole a base.
Grace Molitor was credited with one RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Elizabeth Reed got into the game as a courtesy runner, stealing two bases and scoring twice.
The Class 4 tournament is scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday with both semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday, the third-place game at 6:15 p.m. Thursday and the state championship game at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
“I don’t know anything about (Platte County) yet, but I’ve got a week to find out,” King said.
On the other side of the state playoff bracket, Incarnate Word Academy will play Rolla in the semifinals.
New Haven native Sophia Otten pitched a complete game Thursday for Incarnate Word in a 3-2 victory against Warrenton in the quarterfinal round. She held the Lady Warriors to two runs on one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.