Scoring seven times in the top of the first inning, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team kept its playoff hopes alive in the Firecracker Wood Bat Tournament Saturday.
Post 218 improved to 13-7 overall, 1-1 in tournament games.
The seven-run first led to an 11-7 win over the Trenton, Illinois, Post 778 Gators at Moody Park in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
“Our first game Saturday against Trenton was an interesting one,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We came out swinging the wood, putting up seven runs in the first inning. We put it together right at the start and had some breathing room.”
It was the first of two games for Post 218 Saturday. After a loss Friday to Highland, Illinois, Washington needed to win both to have a chance at making Sunday’s championship game.
“It was just a solid start to a long Saturday and gave us hope of getting into the championship,” Getsee said.
Trenton bounced back with a run in the bottom of the first. Washington made it 8-1 in the top of the second.
Trenton scored a run in the third.
Both teams scored in the fourth. Post 218 scored twice, and Trenton added four runs.
Trenton scored its final run in the sixth. Post 218 scored in the seventh.
Washington outhit Trenton, 18-9. Each team committed three errors.
Gavin Matchell pitched the first three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out two and earned the win.
Calvin Straatmann took over and pitched the final four innings. He allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. Straatmann struck out two.
“Gavin Matchell started the game for us and got off to a strong start pitching three innings, and Calvin Straatmann picked up the final four frames,” Getsee said. “We had some defensive issues that lead to our opponents scoring, but when we clean those up, we are a tough team.”
Sam Turilli, Sam Paule and Jacob Baldwin all had three hits in the game.
Matchell, Zac Coulter, Blake Whitlock and Cody Vondera each ended with two hits. Whitlock tripled, and Coulter doubled.
Straatmann had one hit.
“Sam Turilli collected two of his three hits in the first inning with seven of our hitters having multi-hit games,” Getsee said. “Blake Whitlock continues to push runs across the plate, having three RBIs in this one.”
Dane Eckhoff put down a sacrifice bunt, and Sam Paule posted a sacrifice fly.
Turilli stole two bases.
Turilli, Sam Paule and Ethan Mort scored twice. Coulter, Whitlock, Louis Paule, Straatmann and Baldwin scored once.
Whitlock drove in three runs, and Sam Paule had two RBIs. Turilli, Matchell, Baldwin and Vondera each had one RBI.
Nick Rulevish took the loss for Trenton. Brandon Oelrich pitched the final three innings.
Carson Spalding led the Gators with three hits.