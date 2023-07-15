It took a little bit to get going, but the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team opened Ninth District Tournament play Tuesday with a 12-3 win over St. Peters Post 313.

“The entire lineup contributed all night and we picked up 10 hits along the way,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Once we had the breathing room we needed, the guys settled in and played some good baseball.”

