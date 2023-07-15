It took a little bit to get going, but the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team opened Ninth District Tournament play Tuesday with a 12-3 win over St. Peters Post 313.
“The entire lineup contributed all night and we picked up 10 hits along the way,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Once we had the breathing room we needed, the guys settled in and played some good baseball.”
Playing at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, St. Peters (15-14-1) jumped on top with a run in the first inning. Post 218 (28-1) responded with two runs in the bottom of the first, but St. Peters retook the lead with two runs in the top of the second.
Washington tied it in the bottom of the second and shut out St. Peters from there. Post 218 moved on top with five runs in the third and continued the onslaught from there.
Post 218 scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and another one in the sixth inning.
Post 218 outhit St. Peters, 10-6, and each side was charged with one error.
Sam Paule, returning from an injury layoff, led the offense with three hits, including a double.
“Offensively, Sam Paule jumped back in where he left off, picking up five RBIs in a 3-3 night,” Getsee said. “He’s just a solid hitter and tough competitor and was itching to get back on the field. Will Mentz had a big triple.”
Kannon Hibbs added a double.
Aden Pecka singled twice. Gavin Matchell, Tanner McPherson and Ryan Weidle each had one single.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Pecka each walked twice. Paule, Hibbs, Karson Eads and Noah Hendrickson walked once.
Paule, Peyton Straatmann, McPherson, Anthony Broeker and Mentz were hit by pitches.
Jacob Weidle and Pecka stole bases.
Pecka crossed the plate three times. Hibbs and McPherson both scored twice. Paule, Kandlbinder, Jacob Weidle, Mentz and Ryan Weidle scored once.
Paule drove in five runs. Mentz was next with two RBIs and Broeker drove in one.
On the pitching side, Post 218 used three pitchers, working to keep each under 45 pitches so they can return later in the tournament.
Mentz started and went 1.2 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
“Will Mentz started and needed some hill time to get back to form,” Getsee said. “He worked in and out of a couple of jams, but finally gave way to Anthony Broeker and he kept St. Peters off the board throwing early strikes with multiple pitches.”
Broeker was the winning pitcher, going 3.1 innings while allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out four.
Kabren Koelling finished the game, pitching two innings while allowing one walk and striking out one.
“Kabren Koelling pitched the final two and really did a great job as he settled in,” Getsee said. “He has some good velocity and works both sides of the plate. All told, we only allowed one earned run, which was pretty good for having had a 10-day layoff.”
Post 218 moved on to play third-seeded Elsberry Post 226 (20-13) in the winners’ bracket final Wednesday.
St. Peters dropped into the losers’ bracket and faced Pacific Wednesday in an elimination game.
