Status quo was maintained Tuesday in the Ninth District Junior Legion standings.
In a showdown between the two teams at the top of the standings, the Washington Post 218 and Elsberry Post 226 Red teams split a doubleheader.
Elsberry Red (19-5, 8-2) won the opener, 7-6. In the second game, Post 218 (15-3, 4-1) forged a split, winning 4-2.
“Elsberry is a good team, and we look forward to playing them again in the district tournament,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “I was proud of the boys to come out fired up and forget about the previous game, which shows a lot of heart.”
Kleekamp said Washington had a chance to sweep.
“We played two hard-fought games,” Kleekamp said. “We went up late in the first game and it was looking good going into the bottom of the seventh, but we made one too many mistakes.”
Second game
In the second contest, Washington was the home team and scored its runs early.
After one inning, Post 218 held a 3-1 lead. It was 4-1 after two innings. Elsberry scored its final run in the top of the third.
Each side had five hits. Washington committed two errors to Elsberry’s one.
Kaden Patke was the winning pitcher, going six innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
“The boys quickly turned it around and played great the second game,” Kleekamp said. “Kaden Patke did an outstanding job on the mound and we made some great defensive plays and executed with runners in scoring position.”
Kabren Koelling pitched the seventh inning for the save, needing 10 pitches to get through the order.
Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Grant Trentmann, Koelling and Ryan Williams each had one hit. Patke doubled.
Williams and Tyler Kromer both walked twice. Patke, Eckhoff and Will Hoer walked once.
Justin Mort sacrificed while Williams stole two bases.
Sam Strubberg scored twice. Eckhoff and Trentmann scored once.
Landon Niederer had three of the Elsberry hits and scored twice. He doubled and added a stolen base.
Zach Gibson drew two walks.
DJ Barth took the loss, going 2.1 innings before being relieved by Kyle Thompson.
First game
In a back-and-forth struggle, Elsberry grabbed the win in the bottom of the seventh with two outs.
Each team scored once in the second and Elsberry took the lead in the third, 2-1.
After each team scored once in the fourth, Post 218 added two runs in the fifth. Elsberry tied it in the bottom of the inning, 4-4.
Post 218 scored twice in the top of the seventh, but the Reds got three runs to win it.
“It was a true pitchers’ dual and we played some great small ball to get runs across the board,” Kleekamp said. “Grant pitched an outstanding game, and it was a shame we coughed up a win in the last inning.”
Trentmann pitched 6.2 innings, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out eight before reaching the pitch limit.
Lane Roettering gave up a hit in the seventh.
Gavin Woodson went six innings for Elsberry, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Kyle Thompson got the win, allowing a run on four hits and one walk in the seventh. He struck out one.
Washington outhit Post 226 in the game, 12-7, but made six errors to Elsberry’s two.
Mort paced the offense with three hits, including a double.
Trentmann, Koelling and Williams each had two hits. Williams doubled.
Eckhoff also doubled. Patke and Kromer singled.
Jack Dunard walked twice and Kromer drew one walk.
Eckhoff was hit by a pitch. Kromer stole a base.
Eckhoff and Mort both sacrificed.
Mort and Strubberg scored two runs apiece. Patke and Eckhoff scored once.
Trentmann and Williams each had two RBIs. Mort and Kromer drove in one run apiece.
Woodson had three of the seven hits for the Reds, driving in four runs.
Alex Kinnie had two hits, including a double. Logan Havican also doubled.
Kinnie and Gibson each scored twice.
Post 218 improved to 17-3 overall, 8-1 in the Ninth District with league wins over St. Charles Wednesday (10-2) and St. Peters Thursday (6-3).
The wins moved Washington past Elsberry in the district standings.