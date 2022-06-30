Using a quartet of two-run innings, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team defeated host Breese, Illinois, Post 252 Gray in the Mike Bedard Memorial Tournament Saturday, 8-3.
Washington (19-3), the home team for the game, used the first two-run inning in the bottom of the first to tie it, 2-2.
Post 218 moved on top with two more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Breese cut the lead to 4-3 in the top of the fourth, but Washington added two-run frames in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the victory.
Post 218 outhit Breese, 9-5, and the Grays made the game’s lone error.
Grant Trentmann went the distance for Post 218, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
Offensively, Kabren Koelling had two hits.
Noah Hendrickson doubled while Kaden Patke, Trentmann, Justin Mort, Ryan Williams, Tyler Kromer and Jack Dunard singled.
Post 218 hitters also drew eight walks. Williams paced the team with three.
Dunard and Hendrickson both walked twice. Kromer walked once.
Kromer, Patke and Trentmann stole bases.
Williams scored three runs. Patke, Kromer, Dunard, Will Hoer and Ben Loesing scored once.
Hendrickson posted three RBIs. Koelling and Kromer each had two RBIs.
Brayden Hegger, Reed Spaeth and Dawson Kuper pitched for the Grays.
Hegger took the loss for Breese.
Freddy Ritchey and Zane Schrage doubled.