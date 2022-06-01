Buoyed by a four-run first inning, the Washington Post 218 Juniors rolled to a 10-2 win over Eureka Post 177 Saturday in the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
While many of the players have moved on, the game was a rematch of the 2021 Missouri State Tournament championship, which was won by Eureka. Some of the current players were on last year’s Freshman Legion state qualifying teams from their respective posts.
Grant Trentmann went all five innings on the hill, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks. Trentmann was ruthless against Eureka batters, getting 12 of the 15 outs on strikeouts.
After Washington scored four times in the bottom of the first, Eureka scored once in the top of the second. Washington made it 5-1 in the third.
Eureka scored once in the fourth and Post 218 added two more runs.
With three runs in the bottom of the fifth, Post 218 reached the tournament’s run rule threshold, winning 10-2.
Washington outhit Eureka, 10-4. Eureka made all three of the game’s errors.
Tyler Kromer, Trentmann, Kabren Koelling and Noah Hendrickson each had two hits. Trentmann doubled for the second successive game.
Reagan Kandlbinder and Jack Dunard each had one hit.
Kromer and Kandlbinder drew walks.
Noah Wilson was hit by pitches twice. Hendrickson, hit by three pitches the night before, was hit once. Kandlbinder also was hit once.
On the bases, Kromer stole two bases. Kandlbinder, Kaden Patke and Trentmann stole one base apiece.
Koelling added a sacrifice fly.
Koelling and Cohen Jasper both scored twice.
Kromer, Trentmann, Kandlbinder, Hendrickson, Wilson and Dunard scored once.
Trentmann had two RBIs. Koelling, Kandlbinder, Hendrickson, Patke and Justin Mort each drove in one run.
For Eureka, Bret Barnett had two hits. Nick Younkins homered and Ty Munk singled.
Brayden Westover and Dominic DeBella walked. Hayden Paule stole a base.
Younkins and Paule scored the runs. Younkins and Barnett each had one RBI.
DeBella pitched 4.1 innings and took the loss. Paule got one out in the fifth.