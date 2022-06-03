Playing for the second game in a row Sunday, the Washington Post 218 Juniors completed a pool play sweep in the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament, defeating Alton, Illinois, Post 126, 7-2.
The win gave Post 218 a 4-0 record during the tournament’s pool play portion and locked in a spot for Monday’s title contest.
Washington, fresh from a comeback win over the Hannibal Selects, watched Alton score twice in the top of the first at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 218 came back immediately, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Washington’s defense shut down Alton for the rest of the game.
The 3-2 lead held up until the bottom of the fourth, when Washington added one more runs. Post 218 scored its other three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington outhit Alton in the game, 10-5. Each side made one error.
Kabren Koelling got the start for Washington and was the winner, pitching three innings while allowing two runs on two hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Lane Roettering made his second relief appearance, going four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Reagan Kandlbinder had four hits to lead the offense. One of them was a double.
Tyler Kromer posted three hits, while Koelling ended with two.
Justin Mort had the other hit.
Will Hoer walked twice. Kaden Patke and Cohen Jasper walked once.
Grant Trentmann stole two bases. Jasper had one steal.
Mort sacrificed.
Trentmann and Kandlbinder both scored twice. Patke, Koelling and Jack Dunard scored once.
Kromer drove in three. Mort had two RBIs. Koelling drove in one run.
Logan Bogard had two hits for Alton, including a double. Dillon Gerner also doubled while Drake Champlin and Devon Barboza singled.
Reece Girth and Jackson Dorris walked. Carson Bristow was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Mason McCurdy scored the other Alton run.
Champlin and William Frasier shared the pithing duties for Alton. Champlin took the loss.