For the second game in a row, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team brought its bats to action Saturday at Bourbon High School.
Playing in the Sullivan Tournament Bourbon Pool, Washington (7-6) blasted St. Charles Post 312 to end 2-0 in pool play.
Post 218 opened with a four-run top of the first.
“Again, another great start to the game getting runs right away,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “That makes a huge difference.”
St. Charles responded with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Washington scored nine more in the second. From there, Post 218 scored two runs in the fourth and six in the fifth. St. Charles manged a single run in the bottom of the fourth.
Washington did its damage on 11 hits while St. Charles ended with six hits. St. Charles made seven errors while Washington had one.
Ben Loesing earned the win, going three innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. He struck out six.
“Ben started on the mound and was solid,” Voelkerding said. “The strike zone was a little tighter than one might expect but he made good adjustments for that.”
Charles Gildehaus tossed the final two innigns, allowing a run on three hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Besides the 11 hits, Washington also drew eight walks and had five batters hit by pitches.
“We took great at bats again and took advantage of a few mistakes,” Voelkerding said. “You have to do that to be successful.”
Kaden Patke, Colton Carrier and Braxtyn Frankenberg each had two hits. Carrier homered while Patke doubled.
“Kaden had a great day and hit the ball hard,” Voelkerding said. “Colton Carrier was pounding the ball and hit a towering home run. Braxton had a big day also with three RBIs.”
Lane Kohlbusch tripled. Drew Eckhoff, Lane Roettering, Colton Lawyer and Owen Bolzenius singled.
Brody O’Hanlon, Patke, Justin Mort, Ryan Williams, Carrier, Frankenberg, Bolzenius and Frankenberg drew walks.
Eckhoff was hit by pitches twice. Kohlbusch, AJ Keene and Williams were hit once.
Patke stole two bases. Kohlbusch, Cohen Jasper, Mort, Bolzenius and O’Hanlon each had one steal.
Frankenberg added a sacrifice fly.
Patke scored four runs. O’Hanlon, Eckhoff, Williams, Frankenberg, Bolzenius and Kohlbusch all scored twice. Keene, Mort, Roettering, Lawyer and Carrier scored once.
Carrier and Frankenberg each drove in three runs. Eckhoff and Kohlbusch had two RBIs apiece. Patke, Roettering, Williams and Lawyer each had one RBI.
“We were able to do a few things and get everyone into the game,” Voelkerding said. “They all played well.”
The win guaranteed Washington a slot in Sunday’s Gold Bracket at Sullivan High School.
