Registration dates have been set for the 2020 Washington Junior Football League (WJFL).
Sessions have been set for Wednesday, July 1, and Wednesday, July 8, at the Lakeview Park football fields off of Grand Avenue in Washington.
Each session will run from 6-9 p.m. Online registration also is being accepted at any time at wjfl.org.
Any student residing in the Washington School District or attending a private/parochial school within the district boundaries who will be in the fourth through eighth grade in the 2020-21 school year is eligible to participate. Students residing in non-league or MSHSAA affiliated school districts are also eligible to participate in Washington.
Equipment will be issued July 8 and 9 at Lakeview field. A preseason camp will be held in the evening on July 14, 15 and 16 for all grades. The first game is scheduled for Aug. 29. Each team will play a six-game regular season schedule on Saturdays with a playoff following the regular season.
The registration fee is $175. Family discounts and financial aid are available. The fee includes all equipment but shoes. All equipment is the property of WJFL.
For the safety of participants, WJFL and 4-Rivers YFL are 100 percent certified USA Football Heads Up leagues. All coaches are certified to teach the safest tackling and blocking methods and are trained in health, safety and fundamental techniques. WJFL uses certified top-of-the-line safety equipment, with a certified sports trainer attending all home games.
WJFL participates in the 4-Rivers Youth Football League along with teams from Union, St. Clair, Pacific, Eureka, Sullivan, Hermann, Owensville, Cuba, St. James, Blair Oaks of Wardsville, Northwest of Cedar Hill, Arnold, Hillsboro, Festus/Crystal City and Farmington.
More information is available at wjfl.org, by emailing league president Mike Newbanks at mnewbanks@wjfl.org, or calling 314-795-1727.