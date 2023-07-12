The American Legion Zone 1 Junior Legion Tournament could go one of three ways this week.
That’s because only three teams will participate in the tournament. The fourth team, District 2 representative Chillicothe Post 25, withdrew from the bracket.
The American Legion Zone 1 Junior Legion Tournament could go one of three ways this week.
That’s because only three teams will participate in the tournament. The fourth team, District 2 representative Chillicothe Post 25, withdrew from the bracket.
That leaves just the two remaining Ninth District teams, Washington Post 218 (20-8) and Union (13-5-1) Post 297, to contend with Jefferson City Post 5 (13-7).
It will take a minimum of two wins and a maximum of three for any one team to secure the zone title with the double-elimination format.
As the Ninth District champion, Post 218 is hosting the tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, and will have a first-round bye.
Post 297, the Ninth District Tournament runner-up, plays Jefferson City in the opening game Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Post 218 then plays the winner of that game Saturday at 2 p.m. in the winners’ bracket final, to be immediately followed by the losers’ bracket final at 4:30 p.m.
The championship round starts at 2 p.m. Sunday with an if needed rematch to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Post 5, the lone District 8 team, won its first four games of the year before taking a 6-4 loss to St. Peters Post 313 on May 28.
That sparked a five game losing streak for the Post 5 Juniors, though the majority of those games were against senior-level teams.
On June 16, the Post 5 Juniors righted the ship with an 8-0 win over Marshall, starting a run of six consecutive wins. Post 5 ended the regular season with wins in 9 of its final 11 games.
No Ninth District team has seen Post 5 since May. Jefferson City was a combined 3-1 against teams from the Ninth District, defeating St. Peters Post 313, 6-5, and Hannibal Post 55, 12-2, on May 27 and St. Charles Post 312, 15-9, on May 28 before falling to St. Peters in the May 28 rematch.
Hayden Schlup (23 innings) and Jude Dallmeyer (21.1 innings) have been the two pitchers relied on most for Post 5, followed by Kristopher Haley (17 innings).
All three were Helias JV players this past spring. Schlup and Haley both boast a 2-0 record this summer on the mound for Post 5 while Dallmeyer is 2-1.
Three Post 5 batters are hitting above .300 on the season — Sam Schulte (.373), Haley (.346) and Hank Cummings (.333).
Schulte plays high school baseball for the Eugene Eagles, the Class 2 District 8 champions this past spring. Cummings plays for Hickman in Columbia.
Schulte and Haley are tied for the Post 5 RBI lead on the season with 15 apiece. With 19 hits, Schulte leads the team with one more than Haley.
Both have four doubles and two triples to their credit.
Post 297 and Post 218 went at each other this past weekend three times in the district tournament with Post 297 winning the winners’ bracket final Thursday, 5-0, but Post 218 came back to win both games of the championship round Saturday, 9-2 and 8-6.
The Zone 1 teams are competing for the right to advance to the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament July 20-23 in Blue Springs.
