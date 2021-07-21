Who will join Jackson Post 158 as a 2021 American Legion state champion?
That question will be answered this week, as the Junior Legion State Tournament starts Thursday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Host Washington Post 218 will be joined by Zone 1 champion Jefferson City Post 5, Zone 4 winner Eureka Post 177 and the Lathrop Post 467 Mules Thursday. Lathrop won the Zone 2 title.
The opener pits Jefferson City against Eureka at 4 p.m. The second first-round game will be between Post 218 and Lathrop at 6:30 p.m.
Teams return Friday, with the winners’ bracket game set for 3 p.m. and the losers’ bracket contest to follow at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games start with the losers’ bracket final at 3 p.m. That will be followed by the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
Should a second championship be required, it will be played Sunday at a time to be determined.
Unlike previous years, there will be no regional tournament for the state champion.
Scott County Post 389 is the defending state champion, having won the 2019 title in Washington. There was no 2020 American Legion baseball season due to COVID-19.