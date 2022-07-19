There won’t be much wiggle room for attending the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament.
The event has been plotted for three days at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington, running Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 24.
Washington Post 218 will be joined by representatives from Zones 1, 2 and 4 for the four-team event.
First-round games are planned for Friday, July 22, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. In the first game, the Zone 1 winner plays the Zone 4 winner. The second game pits the Zone 2 winner against the host.
Three games will be played Saturday, July 23. The winners’ bracket final is set for 1 p.m. The Friday losers play in an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. and the winner of that game stays to play another game against the loser of the 1 p.m. game.
Heading into Sunday, only two teams will be left with the title game set for 2 p.m. Should a second championship game be required, it will take place immediately following.
Eureka Post 177 is the defending state champion and Washington Post 218 was the runner-up last year.
Zone tournaments take place this week. The Zone 1 Tournament is in Elsberry from Friday through Sunday. Teams there are Elsberry Post 226 Red, Washington Post 218, St. Peters Post 313 and Jefferson City Post 5.
The Zone 2 Tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at the Hidden Valley Complex in Blue Springs. Sedalia Post 462 is the top seed and received a bye with Oak Grove Post 379 in the six-team event. The rest of the teams are Lee’s Summit Post 189 Outlaws, Blue Springs Post 499/Fike, Lathrop Post 467 Mules and St. Joseph Post 11.
Zone 4 is being played in Jackson with champions from Districts 10, 13 and 14 playing. District 13 gets a second team and there’s room for a host team from District 14.
