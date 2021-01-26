Washington added the final piece to its Franklin County wins collection of the boys basketball season.
The Blue Jays (11-3) won at home Tuesday against Pacific (9-4), 60-46, giving Washington a win against each in-county opponent its played this season.
The list includes Pacific, Sullivan, Union and St. Francis Borgia Regional, though Washington and Borgia have split two meetings.
“That’s good for our kids,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “With all our nonconference games, we like picking up our old Four Rivers Conference teams and we really appreciate those teams still playing us and having that opportunity. It’s a different style of basketball than what we see in St. Louis a lot of times.”
The game was senior night for Washington, but it was Pacific who came out with the early lead, 14-9, at the end of the first quarter.
Washington ended the first half on a 7-0 run, however, with all seven of those points coming from senior guard Jack Lackman, to take a 28-24 lead into the half.
The Blue Jays never gave the lead back, instead building to a 44-35 score at the end of the third period.
Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said his team would take lessons from the game that will help later on.
“For three quarters, it was a battle there,” Bradfisch said. “We kept them close. Credit to them for being physical with us. They took us out of what we wanted to do as far as getting the ball inside. I think this will be a good learning opportunity for us. Washington’s got a lot of good guys.”
The Indians came into Tuesday’s contest having won three straight games and eight of their last nine. Pacific started a new winning streak the next night, winning at Winfield, 50-41.
Lackman and Brigham Broadbent tied for the Washington scoring lead with 14 points apiece.
Jarrett Hamlett was right behind with 13 points.
Adding to the tally were Todd Bieg (nine points), Jason Sides (six), Mark Hensley (two) and Zac Coulter (two).
Washington was 14-16 in free-throw shooting on the night.
“Credit Coach (Bill) Juengel with the free-throw shooting with the boys,” Young said. “He’s changed some things up with how we do competitions for free throws at practice. That’s all on him. He does an amazing job, getting those guys to have confidence this year.”
Pacific’s Don’TA Harris tied Lackman and Broadbent for the game high in points with 14.
Gavin Bukowsky also broke into double figures for the Indians with 10 points.
Devin Casey scored nine points on a trio of three-point baskets, two that came with a tied score in the first half.
“Devin really got us going there from behind the arc in the first half,” Bradfisch said. “In the second half, he had a couple good looks too and they just didn’t fall. That’s where we were in the second half, especially the end of the third and into the fourth quarter — we just couldn’t get the ball to drop.”
Rounding out the scoresheet were Gavin Racer (four points), Jacob Sauvage (three), Quin Blackburn (two), Nick Iliff (two) and Nick Hunkins (two).
Washington finished the week on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North Friday. The Blue Jays open the Union Tournament Tuesday against Warrenton at 5:30 p.m.
Pacific hosted Affton Friday. The Indians are also at the Union Tournament next week, playing Lutheran South in the first round Tuesday at 7 p.m.