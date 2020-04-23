The target for Washington wrestlers is to peak in February. Many Blue Jays either hit that mark or came close this winter.
Washington had nine of its male wrestlers come within one win of qualifying for the state tournament. Three ultimately made it through, along with three female state qualifiers.
The wrestling squad ended up with three state medals, including the programs first female state medalist in junior Mia Reed (fourth place at 110 pounds).
For the boys, senior Chris Griesenauer placed fourth in Class 3 at 220 pounds and sophomore Gavin Holtmeyer placed sixth at 285.
Other state qualifiers included senior Collin Muller (182) for the boys and junior Allison Meyer (115) and senior Halaina O’Bryant (135) for the girls.
Washington placed fifth in both boys Class 3 District 1 and girls Class 1 District 2.
Girls
Reed and Meyer each won individual district championships for the Lady Jays. Meyer repeated the feat after being the program’s first district champion in its inaugural season the previous winter.
Both accumulated 38 wins in the season.
Reed put together a 38-3 season with her only losses coming in the championship match of one of the largest tournament fields in the state for girls wrestling at the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia and then at the state tournament.
She claimed both an individual Gateway Athletic Conference Championship, an individual title at Washington’s inaugural Iron Jay Girls Wrestling Tournament and all four of the other regular season tournaments in which she competed.
Meyer was 38-5. She was third individually in the GAC at her weight class. Earlier in the season, Meyer competed at 120 and won two tournaments at that weight before dropping back down to 115.
At the lower weight, Meyer won the Sharri Lance Invitational at Rockwood Summit and the Seckman Women’s Tournament and took third place at the Wonder Woman Tournament.
O’Bryant also picked up 30 wins, finishing 30-12 on the season.
Juniors Arianna HIll (103, 28-10) and McKenna Deckelman (130, 23-18) both notched more than 20 wins.
Boys
Three Blue Jays were voted to the GAC’s all-conference team.
Senior Louis Obermark (152) was a first-team pick while Holtmeyer and Muller were both named to the second team.
Griesenauer and Holtmeyer’s 37 wins apiece tied for the team lead.
Griesenauer (37-12) finished second individually in Class 3 District 1 and fourth in the GAC Tournament. He also placed second at the 141 Rumble and the Westminster Tournament and third in the Raytown South Holiday Tournament.
Holtmeyer (37-13) finished second in the GAC Tournament and at Westminster and Raytown South while taking fourth at the 141 Rumble and the Class 3 District 1 Tournament.
Muller (31-18) and Obermark (31-15) both exceeded 30 wins on the season.
Breaking above 20 wins were seniors James Johnson (132, 27-19) and Ben Griffen (120, 24-17) and sophomore Joey Avitia (195, 23-19).