Former Washington High School standout football player Ben Straatmann has received a national award.
Straatmann, a senior linebacker at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, was named the national defensive player of the week by D2Football.com.
Straatmann posted 13 tackles for the Miners in a 42-41 win over Southwest Baptist University last Saturday.
He also was named defensive player of the week by the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
In the game, Straatmann also had 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks and a forced fumble.
Straatmann broke program single-season records for tackles for loss and sacks. He completed the season with 24 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
Straatmann’s final sack came during Southwest Baptist’s final drive and helped the Miners preserve the win.
Straatmann recorded 92 tackles this season. He currently leads NCAA Division II in sacks and ranks fourth in tackles for loss.
The Miners finished the season with a 6-5 record.
Straatmann redshirted in 2017 after graduating from Washington High School.
In 2018, he was named to the All-GLVC honorable mention team after making 57 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also broke up four passes and forced a fumble. He was hurt in 2019 and was second on the team in tackles in 2020.