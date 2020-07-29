The collegiate wrestling season was be cut short for the second year in a row for Washington alumnus Jared Rennick.
The former MSHSAA Class 3 State Champion heavyweight wrestles in NCAA Division II for Drury University where he qualified for a national tournament that will now not take place.
The tournament, as with all other NCAA winter and spring championships, was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus situation.
Rennick was 17-5 this season and qualified for the national tournament by placing third at the NCAA-II Super Region IV in Hays, Kan. He topped AJ Cooper of Fort Hays State by a 10-6 decision in what was a must-win third-place match in order to advance.
Rennick ends the season ranked as the No. 6 heavyweight nationally in NCAA Division II.
In the 2018-19 season, Rennick was 10-1 and ranked No. 2 nationally before his season was cut short due to injury.
A redshirt junior, Rennick was a unanimous selection to receive All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors this season. He placed fifth in both the Midwest Classic and Roger Denker Open.
Maryville
A trio of area wrestlers started their collegiate careers this winter as freshmen at Maryville University — Pacific’s Jay Anding and St. Clair’s Ryan and Aaron Herman.
Ryan Herman, a two-time MSHSAA Class 2 individual state champion, now wrestling at 184 pounds, posted a 20-6 record and earned a tournament title at the Maryville Kaufman/Brand/Bayly Open.
Ryan Herman additionally placed second at the Greyhound Open, third at the Lindenwood Open, fourth at the Missouri Valley Open and fifth at the Jim Koch Open.
Aaron Herman, who won an individual state title in the MSHSAA Class 2 heavyweight division as a senior last winter, went 10-3 at Maryville this season. He won first place at the Maryville Kaufman/Brand/Bayly Open and second at the Lindenwood Open.
Anding, who wrestles at 174 pounds, went 18-14 this winter.
In tournaments, he placed fifth at both the Maryville Kaufman/Brand/Bayly Open and the Missouri Valley Open, and sixth at the Jim Koch Open.
Anding won the consolation bracket at the Lindenwood Open.