Washington Class of 2022 senior Mackenzie Lawyer had plenty of reasons to be excited on Prom night.
In addition to all the pomp and circumstance of the preeminent high school social event of the year, Lawyer found out she had made the cheerleading squad at the University of Missouri.
“It was very exciting because I was on my way back form Prom with my friends and we all got to celebrate together,” Lawyer said.
While the other 60-70 girls trying out had one day to practice their tumbling and stunts before performing in front of the judges the second day, Lawyer had to condense everything into the first day because the second day of tryouts coincided with the Prom.
“It’s scary having someone watch you because they’re looking for certain things,” Lawyer said of performing in front of the judges. “It was just you and two other people performing, so there were a lot of eyes on you with all the other girls trying out watching too.”
Lawyer reported 40 girls made the team. Some were assigned to an all-girls squad and others, like herself, made the coed squad, which performs more stunts.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I have always wanted to cheer in college, so it’s very surreal. I’m looking forward to getting to do it in front of a football stadium full of people and get to experience that. I can’t wait to get started.”
Lawyer said Steve Roberts, one of her coaches at Power Athletix, helped her prepare for what it would take to make the team.
“He has trained a lot of girls who went to college, so he was able to give me a little peace of mind of what to expect,” she said.
“Kenzie is an incredibly talented, self-motivated athlete that knows no limits,” Roberts said. “ Her commitment, dedication, and passion for excellence helped make her the leader she is today.”
While Lawyer first began cheering in the fifth grade, she didn’t join the high school cheer team until her junior year due to injury.
“It’s always great to see alumni of WHS move on to participate in the sport that they love in college,” Katelyn Huber, the head cheer coach at Washington during Lawyer’s time with the team, said. “Mackenzie is such a hard worker, and is sure to make Washington proud as she cheers on the Tigers.”
Lawyer began her responsibilities with the Mizzou team Thursday and said the team would be practicing all week moving forward to prepare for the first football game Sept. 1 against Louisiana Tech.
She said in addition to cheering at athletic events, the cheerleading squad makes a lot of other appearances in the community and will keep her schedule busy.