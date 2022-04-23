Washington High School graduate Matt Hoemann is the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s golf champion.
A redshirt senior at the University of Central Missouri, Hoemann shot two below par for a three-round score of 213 at WinterStone Golf Course in Independence. He finished four strokes ahead of Aidan Garvey of Rogers State (Oklahoma) to win the individual title.
Hoemann shot 73 on the first day and cut off two strokes in the second round for a 71. He continued the improvement, trimming two more strokes off in the final round to close with a score of 69.
As a team the Mules finished second with a team score of 891.
Rogers State won the team title at 875. Rogers State also was the winner in the final MIAA standings with 48.5 points, four points in front of Central Missouri.
Rogers State’s Luke Palmowski won the individual title for the full season with 47.5 league points.
Finishing 12th in the final league standings, Hoemann earned All-MIAA honors with 17.25 points.