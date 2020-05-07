Washington alumnus and current University of Central Missouri junior golfer Matt Hoemann ended his season with both a second consecutive All-Region honor as well as a new award.
The Mules announced Hoemann was one of 14 selections this year to the Golf Coaches Association (GCAA) All-Region team. A week later, he was also named an All-American.
Hoemann made the Golf Coaches Association’s PING All-American third team. He was the only MIAA golfer selected.
Hoemann’s honors come as a result of his fall performance, where he led the Mules with an average round score of 70.31.
Hoemann finished in the top five four times this past fall, scoring an individual win at the Holiday Inn Express Classic, hosted by Missouri Western.
He turned in a personal low round score of 66 at the Super Region Preview in Owensboro, Ky., Sept. 29.
Hoemann earned MIAA Golfer of the Week honors twice during the season.
The Mules were ranked first in the NCAA Central Region in February, prior to the start of the spring schedule. The team had been scheduled to start the spring portion of the season at the Broncho Invitational in Oklahoma March 16 before the NCAA canceled all spring activities due to COVID-19.
In his first two seasons at Central Missouri, Hoemann tied for 77th at the Central/Midwest regional championships as a freshman and then tied for 12th in the Central region in the spring of 2019.
He finished on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll in both seasons.