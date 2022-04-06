The Washington boys golf Blue Jays are 2-0 in duals to start the season.
Washington won its home opener Monday, outshooting Orchard Farm, 172-221, at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Haiden Bean led all golfers at the meet with a score of 38.
Full individual scores were not available at print deadline.
Pacific-St. James
The St. James golf Tigers scored an early conference duals victory Monday at Birch Creek Golf Club.
Pacific fell to the Tigers, 176-206.
St. James’ Wilson McDaniel led all golfers with a 37.
Following McDaniel for the Tigers, Hunter Redburn carded a 45, Ryan Spurgeon a 46 and Harrison Jones a 48.
Jake Wilson rounded out the scorecard with a 51.
Pacific turned in individual scores of 45, 48, 54, 59 and 63. Player names were not reported as of print deadline.
The Indians are next scheduled to play Thursday at the Salem Tournament, starting at 9 a.m.