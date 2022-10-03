Washington girls tennis individuals end season at district
By Arron Hustead
The individual portion of the girls tennis season wrapped up for the Washington Lady Jays Thursday.
Washington’s season is still alive in the team portion where the Lady Jays will play Villa Duchesne Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the Class 2 District 3 quarterfinals at Westminster Christian Academy.
Team postseason play operates in much the same way as the varsity gold division at regular season meets — the top six individual players from each team face a player of corresponding rank from the opposing school, as do the top three doubles teams from each school.
The team that wins five of those matches wins the game and advances.
While the team portion does not start until Monday, each team is allowed to enter its top two singles players and top two doubles teams into the individual postseason brackets.
The top two singles players and top two doubles teams from each district advance to the individual state tournament.
The first round and quarterfinals of the individual district tournament in Class 2 District 3 were played Thursday at Westminster. The semifinals and finals were scheduled to take place Friday.
“Overall, WHS played a solid tennis tournament in Class 2 District 3 among strong teams,” Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “Washington was the first to arrive and last to leave because of the determination and long matches from three of six players.”
Evie Bryson scored Washington’s lone victory Thursday, defeating Westminster’s Ava Hornburg in the first round of singles play, 6-0, 6-4.
However, Bryson fell to Villa Duchesne’s Alex Todorovich in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-0.
“Bryson patiently battled for 2 1/2 hours before finishing off Ava Hornburg,” Stahlhuth said. “Rallies regularly lasted for 10-plus shots. Points went back and forth. Many games were decided after multiple deuce and ad exchanges. Fatigue set in for Bryson in her second-round match (lasting 1 1/2 hours).”
Parkway North’s Yvonne Shannon, Villa Duchesne’s Kennedy Silkebaken and Westminster’s Aryn Walker were the other three players to make the semifinals in singles play.
Silekbaken defeated Washington’s Mya Wardwell, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round.
In doubles play, Washington’s Nora Mendoza and Katy Young fell to Parkway North’s Antara Panwar and Michele Grinko, 6-3, 6-3.
The Lady Jays’ Lily Grant and Vivien Grant were also eliminated in the first round by Parkway Central’s Evangelia Huff and Rachel Bivens, 6-1, 6-0.
“Once again, we proved that while Washington may not have a winning record in its first season and while our players may not have the opportunities, lessons or facilities of the other district teams, WHS players competed with grit, fight and heart,” Stahlhuth said. “As coaches, Laurie (Bryson) and I couldn’t be more proud of the efforts of the girls on this team, from No. 1 to 28.”
Doubles semifinalists included Parkway Central’s Emily Heller and Hayley Lerner, Westminster’s Greta Larsen and Keeley O’Meara and Villa Duchesne’s two couplings of Audrey Qureshi and Caroline Potter and Elizabeth Brown and Todorovich.
The individual state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 13-15 in Springfield.