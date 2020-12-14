The basketball Lady Jays are back in the GAC Central win column.
Washington (2-3, 1-0) opened league play Wednesday with a 57-41 home win against Wentzville Liberty (1-2, 0-2).
This was the first conference win for the Lady Jays since the 2017-18 season.
“We studied a lot of film on them and came up with some game plans and our kids really did a nice job,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “That is a good basketball team over there and we haven’t beaten them the last two years. They’ve pretty much owned us and they do a lot of things that are really tough to deal with, but our kids followed the game plan.”
The Lady Jays carried a 12-10 lead after a first quarter that included seven lead changes.
There were four more lead changes in the second quarter, but the Lady Jays ended the period on a 13-4 run and went into halftime with a 30-21 advantage.
Washington’s defense stepped up even more in the third quarter, limiting Liberty’s Lady Eagles to five points. The Lady Jays finished the period up 40-26.
Sophomore Gabby Lindemann was a force inside for the Lady Jays, leading the team with 19 points.
“That was a huge moment for her,” Light said. “I think what we have going for us is we have a lot of players who push each other in practice and come out and play. Tonight, Gabby really did a nice job.”
Junior Ingrid Figas scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Jays close out the win.
Olivia Reed and Allie Huddleston each added seven points for Washington.
Paige Robinson was next with six points. Elizabeth Reed added three points and Abi Waters scored one.
For Liberty, Toni Patterson was the leading scorer with 13 points.
Teammate Alyssa Frey also reached double figures with 10 points.
Other Liberty scorers included Emily Northcutt (eight points), Blair Wise (six), Dori Earle (two) and Sara Gordley (two).
Washington continued league play Friday on the road at Francis Howell North. The Lady Jays are home this coming Tuesday against Hermann.