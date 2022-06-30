Taking the lead in the fifth inning, and finishing the game in the sixth, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team returned to action Monday.
Post 218 (12-8, 8-0) claimed a Ninth District win at Wentzville Post 323 (0-9 in league) Monday, 19-6.
Post 218 has a 1.5-game lead over Union Post 297 at the top of the Ninth District standings with two games to go. Post 218 plays Tuesday night at Pacific Post 320 (Pacific High School) and Wednesday at Rhineland Post 147 (Hermann City Park) to close out the regular season.
Monday’s game was anything but a blowout for most of the way. Wentzville took the lead, 1-0, in the bottom of the first. Post 218 tied it in the top of the second and moved in front in the third, 3-1.
After Washington added three more runs in the fourth, Wentzville tied it in the bottom of that inning, 6-6.
In the fifth, Post 218 retook the lead, 8-6. Washington sealed it with 11 runs in the bottom of the seventh and held on in the bottom of the inning to win on the run rule.
Post 218 outhit Wentzville in the game, 10-3. Washington made three errors to two for Post 323.
Henry Zeitzmann started for Washington and went an inning, allowing an unearned run on four walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Charles Gildehaus pitched the next 2.2 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks. He fanned four.
Kaleb Hoss was the winning pitcher, going 2.1 innings while allowing three walks and striking out four.
Braxtyn Frankenberg and Owen Bolzenius each had two hits for Post 218.
Wade Meyer, William Weber, Ben Loesing, Joshua Koirtyohann, Gildehaus and Hoss posted one hit each.
Washington batters added 15 walks. Lane Mallinckrodt and Ben Nieder walked three times. Frankenberg, Loesing and Koirtyohann each walked twice. Henry Vedder, Jacob Vondera and Zeitzmann walked once.
Loesing and Weber were hit by pitches.
Nieder stole three bases while Mallinckrodt had two swipes. Bolzenius, Frankenberg, Hoss and Weber each stole one base.
Loesing and Nieder crossed the plate four times. Mallinckrodt scored three runs.
Weber, Frankenberg, Koirtyohann and Hoss scored twice.
Meyer drove in three runs. Frankenberg, Loesing, Koirtyohann and Hoss each drove in two. Weber, Bolzenius, Mallinckrodt and Zeitzmann had one RBI apiece.
Michael Boehmer, Owen McDonnell and Austin Hoffmeister pitched for Wentzville with Boehmer taking the loss.
Noah Johnson, Austin Hofmeister and Michael Boehmer each walked twice for Post 323.