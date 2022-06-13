Henry Vedder and Charles Gildehaus combined for a one-hit shutout Wednesday as the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team blanked Rhineland Post 147 in Ninth District action at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 3-0.
Vedder threw the first six innings, allowing a hit and three walks while striking out 14 batters.
“It was a real pitchers’ duel,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Henry Vedder has become our ace. He settled down and threw a real gem. He also was the star offensively. He’s a real machine.”
Gildehaus picked up a save, pitching the final inning. He walked one and struck out three.
“Charles struck out the side in the final inning to close it out,” Kopmann said.
Post 218 improved to 6-3 overall, 4-0 in the Ninth District. Rhineland fell to 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the district.
Post 147’s Cole Traub went the distance, allowing three runs on six hits, three walks and one hit batter. He struck out eight over six innings.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when Post 218 broke through for two runs. Post 218 added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
“It was a real clean-played game,” Kopmann said. “It was quick. The boys came to play and the pitching was awesome.”
Vedder also stood out offensively with two hits. One of them was a double. He drove in three runs.
Ben Loesing doubled while Brady O’Hanlon, Cohen Jasper and Lane Mallinckrodt singled.
Jasper, Braxtyn Frankenberg and Andrew Elbert drew walks.
Ben Nieder was hit by a pitch. Loesing sacrificed and Jasper stole a base.
Jasper scored two of the runs. O’Hanlon scored once.
Rhineland’s hit was a single by Traub.
Daeden Hopkins, Caden Humphrey, Colton Ruediger and Owen Paladino walked.
Ruediger stole two bases.
Washington plays in the Gametime Tournament this weekend at the Woodlands Park in St. Peters. Saturday’s games are against the St. Louis Bears at 10:45 a.m. and the Ballers at 12:30 p.m.
More games will be played Sunday.
Post 218 returns home to host Union Post 297 Tuesday at 8 p.m.