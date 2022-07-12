The regular season champions of the Ninth District Freshman Division will play for the district’s postseason title.
Washington Post 218 (15-9) defeated a district opponent for the 11th time this season Thursday in the winners’ bracket final of the Ninth District’s Freshman Postseason Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 218 topped Pacific Post 320 (15-8), 7-6, in eight innings as Brody O’Hanlon singled through the left side of the infield to drive in Andrew Elbert from third base for the winning score.
O’Hanlon’s hit was the third of the inning for Post 218 following knocks by Elbert and Henry Zeitzmann.
“It couldn’t happen to a better guy, Henry Zeitzmann, coming off the bench,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “He doesn’t get that many opportunities, but came through for us big time. Then Brody O’Hanlon came through with that good base hit to score the winning run. That was good for those kids.”
With the Ninth District sending two teams to the state tournament next week, the win insured that Post 218 would move on. For Pacific, another win is needed to advance to state.
Post 320 plays Friday at 8 p.m. against the last surviving team from the losers’ bracket, either Union Post 297 or Rhineland Post 147. The winner of that matchup will advance to play Washington in the district’s championship round Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
“For our guys to bounce back the way they did speaks to who we are as a team and how we respond to adversity,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “We made it a goal at the beginning of the season to be the first Pacific legion team to qualify for the state tournament. That’s been our goal all season, and that’s something that would be special because I’ve been coaching these boys since they were young. It’s a special group, and we’ve been putting in work all season, so we just have to come to the park tomorrow ready to go and get after it.”
Post 218 opened up a 6-0 lead with four runs in the first inning and two in the second, which Pacific steadily chipped away at.
Pacific scored twice in the fourth inning, once in the fifth, twice in the sixth and once in the seventh. The tying run came across with Pacific down to its last out as catcher Hagen Hassell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“The first two innings, we were looking pretty good, but then we were swinging at a lot of pitches early in the count and their pitcher got into a good groove,” Kopmann said. “Finally, in the seventh inning we got his pitch count up and got into the bullpen and were able to do a little damage in the eighth. I’ve got to give Pacific a little credit. They battled back and tied it up. That’s one thing about Pacific — they don’t quit.”
Despite falling behind early, Post 320 starting pitcher Bennett Parker hung tough on the mound and lasted seven innings, holding Washington scoreless from the third inning through the end of regulation.
“It’s a testament to who he is as a kid,” Bruns said. “If I ask him to come in, like I did last night, and close it down against Union, he responds to it. Today, I asked him to come in against a strong Washington team and he didn’t have his best stuff early, but he finds a way to give us a chance every game he pitches. It sucks that we couldn’t pull it out for him, but I’m very proud of the way he pitched.”
Post 218 handed the ball to Henry Vedder to open the game. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits and five walks with six strikeouts.
Kaleb Hoss pitched one inning and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Cohen Jasper was the pitcher of record. He pitched 2.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
At the plate, Owen Bolzenius paced Post 218 with three singles, a stolen base and one run batted in.
Vedder doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
O’Hanlon, the late-inning hero, singled and walked with a run scored, a stolen base and one RBI.
Ben Loesing singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice.
William Weber singled, stole and scored.
Zeitzmann singled in a pinch hit appearance in the eighth inning, setting the table for O’Hanlon’s game-ending knock.
Braxtyn Frankenberg and Ben Nieder each drove in a run.
Jasper walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Jacob Vondera and Elbert each stole a base.
Parker’s pitching line for Post 320 includes nine strikeouts in seven innings with six runs allowed (four earned) on five hits and two walks.
James Imus pitched the eighth inning, recording two outs before allowing the final run on three hits.
Post 320 had three doubles from Conner Mooney, Parker and Seth Stack.
Stack, Imus, Ethan Holzmark, Hagen Hassell and Trey Kulick each singled.
Kulick, Mooney and Austin Covert each walked twice. Gavin Lane drew one walk.
Hassell, Mooney, Lane, Holzmark, Covert and Stack each scored once.
Hassell and Stack each drove in two runs. Mooney and Parker had one RBI apiece.
Mooney and Hassell were hit by pitches.
Kulick, Holzmark, Lane and Mooney each stole a base.
The remainder of the Ninth District Tournament also takes place at Ronsick Field. The state tournament next week will be hosted by Lathrop Post 467.