The Lady Jays and Lady ’Cats were both among the teams pursing a golf tournament win Thursday in Troy.
However, that distinction went to Francis Howell as the Lady Vikings shot a 342 to lead all teams on the course at Woods Fort Golf Club.
Francis Howell held a 28-stroke cushion over runner-up Timberland, which turned in a score of 370.
Washington ranked seventh with 399 strokes. Union finished 14th with 464.
“Woods Fort is a tough course, but I know the girls feel they had a little more in them,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “With all of that said, these kids have really been playing some nice golf this year, and I continue to be proud of the way they have battled for their school this season. They are great golfers, great students, and most importantly, great people.”
Three players tied for the individual title with 80 strokes — Francis Howell’s Hannah Mottert, Holt’s Viviana Boix and Timberland’s Gabby Rettinghaus.
Washington’s Abby Blackwell was the only local golfer to crack the top 20 at the event. She tied Centralia’s Tess Stephens for 18th with 95 strokes.
Isabella Fitzgerald shot a 99 for the Lady Jays to tie for 25th.
Rounding out Washington’s scores were Molly Buschmann (T-30th, 102), Ella Martin (T-33rd, 103) and Lily Nieder (T-53rd, 113).
Skylar Traffas was Union’s top performer. She tied for 44th place with a score of 109.
Union’s Lily Koch tied Nieder at 113.
Lilly Koss (T-57th, 114), Hannah Gillison (T-70th, 128) and Alyson Fennessey (T-78th, 132) also recorded scores for the Lady ’Cats.
“The girls enjoyed going to the Troy Tournament,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “It’s a new course that we don’t usually see and they all played well. Lilly Koss is really improving this year and I have high hopes for her.”
Conference tournaments are up next for both teams. Washington hosts the GAC Tournament Tuesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, starting at 8 a.m.
Union goes to St. James Monday at 8 a.m. for the Four Rivers Conference Tournament.
