Holt football threw itself a welcome-back party to the GAC Central.
The Indians (2-1, 1-0) returned to the division Thursday after four seasons in the GAC South, defeating Washington (1-2, 0-1) at Scanlan Stadium, 33-7.
Washington may have a chance at revenge later in the season as the two teams are both assigned to Class 5 District 4.
“We put some drives together and did some things, but kept shooting ourselves in the foot and ran out of toes,” Washington Head Coach Derick Helfin said. “We just didn’t finish and against a really good football team, they finished second in Class 5 last year, you can’t do those things. You’ve got to be focused and dialed in.”
After trading unsuccessful drives for much of the first period, Holt finally hit paydirt in the final 35 seconds of the opening period.
Holt quarterback Owen Merrell connected with Ty Williams for two first-half passing scores, for gains of 51 and 61 yards.
Coupled with a blocked punt recovered by Holt in the endzone in the final two minutes of the second quarter, the Indians went into halftime with a 19-0 advantage.
“In the first and third quarters, they didn’t score,” Heflin said. “We blew some coverages, and we’ve got to clean that up, and then that blocked punt was a back breaker.”
The defenses held firm in the third quarter with no scoring in the period.
Washington gained its lone score of the night midway through the fourth quarter as junior running back Landon Boston faked a run to the right before puling up short of the line of scrimmage to heave a 58-yard touchdown pass to senior Aden Pecka.
“There’s not a whole lot Landon Boston can’t do,” Heflin said. “He’s been (rushing for) about 350 yards through two weeks and then he throws a touchdown pass. I’m sure he was close to 100 (yards rushing) tonight. Our offensive staff dialed up a good play there and we used it when we needed it.”
Merrell rushed for two more Holt touchdowns in the final period to seal the victory.
Statistics from the contest were not immediately available by The Missourian’s print deadline the next morning.
Week 4
The question Blue Jay fans are asking now is if this can be the year Washington can beat Ft. Zumwalt North.
The Panthers (1-1, 1-0) opened their GAC Central schedule in Week 2 with a 35-0 home victory over North Point (0-2).
More will be known about where the Panthers stand this year after Friday night’s road game at Ft. Zumwalt East (0-2).
In Week 1, Zumwalt North was shut out in their home stadium by Francis Howell (3-0), 45-0.
The Panthers have won 10 consecutive meetings with Washington. They were the only team to defeat the Blue Jays in the regular season in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
The Blue Jays’ last win in the head-to-head series came in 2012, 14-10.
District
As of Friday morning, Washington ranked fifth in the Class 5 District 4 standings, swapping places with the new No. 4, Holt.
The Blue Jays hold 33.83 points while Holt has 39.33.
Helias (2-0, 51.5), Capital City (2-0, 44.5) and Timberland (2-0, 43) remain above the two squads on the leaderboard.
Battle with Columbia Independent (0-2, 19) and Wentzville Liberty (0-2, 13.67) round out the district.
Box Score
Holt - 6+13+0+14=33
Washington - 0+0+0+7=7
First Quarter
HOL - Ty Williams 51 pass from Owen Merrell (kick failed), 0:34.4
Second Quarter
HOL - Williams 61 pass from Merrell (Brayden Burthardt kick), 9:35
HOL - Kaden Moore 0 punt block return (pass failed), 1:36
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
HOL - Merrell 40 run (Burthardt kick), 8:22
WAS - Aden Pecka 58 pass from Landon Bosto (Devon Deckelman kick), 6:29
HOL - Merrell 23 run (Burthardt kick), 4:35
