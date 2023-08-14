Fall sports coaches at Washington High School are reporting the number of athletes out for fall sports have remained steady to start the new season.
Washington has three new head coaches this fall with Matt Klein leading the Jays on the gridiron, Olivia Strode taking over the volleyball program and Ben Hornback overseeing the Lady Jays on the golf course.
Klein reported 74 football players out for the start of practices this week, all of whom will be retained by the program.
“We are excited about the season and the development of our kids throughout spring ball and summer,” Klein said. “We have taken major strides since our first spring ball workout and look forward to our progression throughout the 2023 season.”
Klein comes to Washington from Blue Springs, where he served as offensive coordinator last fall. He has previous head coaching experience at Knob Noster, Marquette and Blue Springs South.
“Every year is a new year, new squad, new roles for athletes,” Klein said. “This year is no different, and we are most looking forward to seeing the development of the leaders within our program and how they can positively impact our program on and off the field.”
The football program has notable returning starters such as senior offensive lineman Ryan Jostes (verbally committed to the University of Missouri) and senior running back Landon Boston.
“We have had a good start to the August practices,” Klein said. “Our continued development with the new scheme we are installing will be key for early season success. Our senior class is doing a good job of leading our program and that will be needed throughout a long season. We are excited about the 2023 season.”
The golf Lady Jays have a reported 12 players vying for a spot on this year’s team, including four golfers who took part in the team’s fifth-place finish in Class 3 in 2022.
“Coach (Adam) Fischer did phenomenal job building a strong program during his tenure as head coach,” Hornback said. “I’m thrilled to get to follow in his footsteps and hope to help the team return to the state this year.”
Brian Dougherty enters his second season as the head coach of the boys soccer team. He reports 40 players out for that squad this year, all of whom will make either the varsity or JV teams.
“I am very excited for this group,” Dougherty said. “We are returning a lot of players from last year’s varsity team and starting lineup. I am curious to see the progression from last year to this year with our group. We will hopefully be challenging for a tournament title and break our winless streak against tough GAC opponents.”
Next week marks the start of preseason jamborees. Klein’s football team will go across town to St. Francis Borgia next Friday to scrimmage against the Knights, Warrenton and Wright City. Borgia and Washington go head to head at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, there will be a pair of jamborees at Washington facilities. The softball team, which placed third in Class 4 last season, hosts Borgia and Timberland for a three-team scrimmage at 4 p.m. Washington against Borgia is the 6 p.m. matchup there.
Back on campus, Dougherty’s soccer Jays are hosting Rolla and Waynesville at 6:30 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium. Washington sits out the first round before scrimmaging with Waynesville at 7:15 p.m. and Rolla at 8 p.m.
