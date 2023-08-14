Fall sports coaches at Washington High School are reporting the number of athletes out for fall sports have remained steady to start the new season.

Washington has three new head coaches this fall with Matt Klein leading the Jays on the gridiron, Olivia Strode taking over the volleyball program and Ben Hornback overseeing the Lady Jays on the golf course.

