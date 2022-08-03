The end of summer is fast approaching, and Washington High School could see a greater-than-usual turnout for fall sports in just a few weeks.
That’s because Washington will add yet another team to its fall lineup, increasing its number of varsity fall programs from seven to eight.
Girls tennis will make its debut this fall. The Lady Jays had a turnout of 27 potential players sign up for the program’s inaugural summer camp in June.
Bill Stahlhuth will be the school’s first head tennis coach. Stahlhuth is a practicing attorney for Stahlhuth Law LC.
On top of the new program on the block, Washington will continue to field football, volleyball, softball, boys soccer, cross country, girls golf and boys swimming during the fall season.
Five of those programs will be helmed by returning head coaches — Derick Heflin (football), Lindsay Moritz (volleyball), Mike Olszowka (cross country), Adam Fischer (golf) and Tracy Moreland (swimming).
The other new fall coaches will be ones familiar to the programs’ athletes and fans alike.
In softball, the defending Class 4 state champion Lady Jays turn the reins over to former assistant and JV coach Grant Young.
In addition to serving as the head boys basketball coach for the past nine seasons, Young has been an assistant for the softball program since 2016.
Another former assistant coach, Brian Dougherty, steps into the head role for the boys soccer team. Dougherty was the team’s assistant coach in 2017, when the Blue Jays finished second in the Class 3 state playoffs.
Coaches and their athletes will be able to begin practicing Monday, Aug. 8.
If the earliest bird gets the worm, this year it will be the boys swimming Blue Jays and the freshmen volleyball girls with the full bellies.
Both programs begin their practices the first week at 6:30 a.m.
Boys swimming will practice at the Four Rivers YMCA from 6:30-8 a.m.
The freshmen volleyball players take the court in Little Blue Jay Gym from 6:30-8:30 a.m.
Volleyball is the lone program with its athletes divided into separate practices by age group. In addition to the early start for the freshman group, sophomores will practice from 8-10:30 a.m. in Blue Jay Gym and the upperclassman practice from 4-6:30 p.m., also in Blue Jay Gym.
Girls tennis, boys soccer and cross country all get their practices started at 7 a.m.
Tennis practices go from 7-8:30 a.m. at Phoenix Park.
Cross country and soccer will both practice at Scanlan Stadium. Cross country practices go from 7-8:30 a.m. while soccer runs from 7-9:30 a.m.
Softball practices will be held at Lakeview Park from 8-10 a.m.
Football will practice from 5-8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium. A team meeting will be held in the weight room from 4-5 p.m. Monday, just before the first practice.
Girls golf practices will be at Wolf Hollow Golf Club from 6-8 p.m.
Athletes interested in going out for any of the programs are required to have insurance forms and a physical within the last two years submitted to the athletic department prior to participation.