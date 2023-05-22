Pitching, defense and baserunning.
Those were the areas where Washington (26-8) baseball shined Wednesday to win their Class 5 District 5 Tournament opening contest against Rolla (11-24), 1-0.
In a game with only three total hits, the top-seeded Blue Jays needed to do all the little things right to survive the No. 8 seeded Bulldogs at The Fields at South Point.
“When you get to this time, it’s always good to practice another day,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “We just told the guys we get to come to practice and work on getting better, and we’ll try to get the sticks going. We are going to have to score more than one, but it’s a good thing they don’t judge you on how many you win by.”
The Blue Jays advance to play the tournament’s No. 5 seed, Pacific, Friday at 4 p.m. in Union. The game is a rematch of a 2-1 Washington win at South Point May 11.
Washington pitching ace Grant Trentmann fired a complete-game one-hit shutout Wednesday with eight strikeouts and five walks.
“Grant was amazing with a complete-game shutout,” Gough said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and in my opinion, he’s an all-state caliber pitcher. He’s been outstanding all year.”
Washington scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the second inning despite neither team recording a hit until the bottom of the fifth.
The second inning started with the first batter, cleanup hitter Gavin Matchell, getting hit by the pitch.
Matchell then stole second and Ryan Weidle was walked.
Jacob Weidle put down a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position with one out.
Hayden Burns then made a productive ground ball out to the shortstop, allowing Matchell to score.
“You never know when the opportunity is going to happen in playoff baseball,” Gough said. “Tip the cap to Burns for putting the ball in play and driving the winning run in and Jacob Weidle for getting the bunt down and getting the runners in scoring position.”
Aden Pecka later singled in the fifth inning and Jacob Weidle did so in the sixth to give Washington its only two hits of the day.
While the Blue Jays didn’t have a lot of hits, they continually put the ball in play with zero strikeouts.
Sam Paule walked twice. Hanon Jarvis earned one free pass.
Jacob Weidle was hit by a pitch.
A Bret Yarger single to lead off the top of the sixth was the only knock for the Rolla offense.
Junior Logan Shivers pitched 4.2 innings of one-run baseball for the Bulldogs. He walked four and surrendered one hit.
Wyatt Wilson pitched 1.1 shutout innings from the bullpen, allowing one hit.
On the other side of the district bracket Friday, No. 3 St. Francis Borgia, a 3-1 winner over Union Wednesday, will play No. 7 Capital City at 6:30 p.m.
Capital City upset No. 2 Helias in Wednesday’s first round, 4-1.
The district championship will be decided Monday at 4 p.m., back at South Point.
The district winner plays again Saturday, May 27. The opponent will be from District 6.
