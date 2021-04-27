Judy Straatmann Hadsall, a graduate of Washington High School and East Central College, will be honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at its baseball and softball luncheon Wednesday, May 19, at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds. The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company is the presenting sponsor. The event starts at 11 a.m.
Tickets are available for $50 prior to the event or for $60 at the door. Call 417-889-3100 for additional information or to purchase tickets.
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Mike Shannon will receive the Pinnacle Award for lifetime service to headline the event.
Straatmann Hadsall will be receiving a Diamond 9 award, presented by BJS Trophy.
She played four years of softball at Washington High School and was a two-sport letter-winner for volleyball and softball at East Central College, then known as East Central Junior College.
In the late 1970s, Straatmann Hadsall joined the slow-pitch softball scene in Springfield.
There, she was a key member of Premier Springfield teams such as Coors, O’Byrne Electric, Ozarks Communications and Ozarks Express, according to documentation from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
According to her Missouri Sports Hall of Fame bio, “she was recognized as the best outfielder in the area and among the best in the state, as her teams won eight state championships and a regional title. Her teams also played in eight consecutive national championships, finishing as high as ninth in 1981.”
Straatmann Hadsall is president and CEO of Multipli Credit Union in Springfield.
More information on the event can be found at mosportshalloffame.com/mike-shannon-to-headline-may-19-baseball-softball-luncheon/.