Washington High School graduates Avery Street and Rebekah Lewis scored Tuesday for the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons.
However, host Kaskaskia College scored more, winning 5-2 over the Falcons in Vandalia, Illinois.
The Falcons dropped to 1-6 on the season as Kaskaskia improved to 2-2.
Despite the loss, East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes saw positives.
“It was a better performance from the women’s team, where everyone gave full effort,” Clayes said.
Clayes said the game was much closer than the final score indicated.
“Despite the score, it was a competitive match that only got away from us in the final 15 minutes or so,” Clayes said. “Gabby Mattli (of St. Francis Borgia Regional) was excellent in goal, making several key saves, and her distribution was excellent.”
East Central returns home to host Jefferson College Saturday at 1 p.m. The men’s game against Jefferson follows at 3 p.m.