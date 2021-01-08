You’ve heard of home court advantage, but home mask advantage?
The Washington basketball Lady Jays (3-7) played wearing masks for the first time Saturday, in accordance with the rules at the Lutheran South Tournament. The host Lady Lancers (5-3) won the first-round contest, 69-52.
Washington was without Head Coach Doug Light, who followed the game remotely from quarantine.
“I liked the energy out kids played with,” Light said. “Lutheran South is a high energy team. You have to meet that energy or you’re in for a long night. They have a great program and have had a lot of success under Ben Ealick. They do so many things well and can attack you in so many ways.”
Washington coaches felt playing with the masks created an extra challenge.
“Coach (Chad) Briggs commented that he thought we ran out of gas,” Light said. “Playing with masks against a team that has played and practiced with masks on the entire season puts you at a disadvantage condition-wise for a game. Our kids really battled in spite it that disadvantage.”
The Lady Lancers ended the first quarter with a scant 14-13 advantage, but grew their lead to 39-30 at halftime and 53-40 after three periods.
Allie Huddleston’s 12 points were a team high for the Lady Jays.
“I thought Allie Huddleston really stepped up on both ends of the floor,” Light said. “She led us with 12 points and also had two steals, a deflection and took a charge. Avery Street also took a charge. Those are big plays on the defensive side of the ball and those two lead the team in charges taken this year.”
Paige Robinson netted nine points, followed closely by Grace Landwehr with eight points and Olivia Reed with seven.
Elizabeth Reed and Abi Waters ended with five points apiece.
Taylor Brown scored four points and Ingrid Figas netted two to round out the Washington scoresheet.
Emma Pawlitz’s 23 points were the primary driving force for the Lady Lancers.
Pawlitz also pulled down six rebounds with three assists and a steal.
Ellie Buscher and Macy Schelp both got into double figures with 11 points in the contest for Lutheran South.
Other scorers included Amy Ceko (seven points), Katelynn Karsten (six), Allison Pfister (six) and Chloe Eggerding (five).
Washington continues the tournament Wednesday at Parkway Central, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Jays will be back at Lutheran South for the final round against Herculaneum Saturday at noon.