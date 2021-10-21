Whatever switch needed to be flipped at halftime, the Blue Jays flipped it.
Washington (5-3, 3-2) steadily pulled away from Ft. Zumwalt East (1-7, 1-4) in the second half to conclude GAC Central play in Week 8 with a 47-18 road win.
After starting with a 12-0 lead, the Blue Jays went into halftime locked in a 12-12 tie with the Lions.
Washington came out in the second half and scored four unanswered touchdowns.
“The kids took ownership of the team,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “I put it on the starters to figure things out. Nothing schematically at all. We just started executing and making plays. We regained the focus we had in the first quarter.”
The first score of the second half came from the Washington defense as Landon Boston returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown.
Another Zumwalt East turnover on the next drive, on a fumble forced by Devon Deckelman and recovered by Trevor Buhr, gave the ball right back to the Blue Jays for another score shortly thereafter.
“Landon Boston’s pick six and then Devon Deckelman forcing a fumble on their next drive in the second half gave us some extra energy and allowed us to take the game over,” Heflin said.
Those plays, along with a Casey Olszowka interception, gave Washington three takeaways on the night.
The Blue Jays turned up the running game for four rushing scores in the second half, adding to the two ground attack touchdowns from the first quarter.
“The offensive line took charge of the game in the second half,” Heflin said. “They dominated the line of scrimmage and were creating a giant push on every play. They were creating such a surge, it was easy for Cam Millheiser and Evan Gaither to make some big plays.”
Statistics
Millheiser found the end zone four times, carrying the ball 11 times for 124 yards.
Gaither racked up 103 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Deckelman ran six times for 43 yards. He went 4-5 on extra-point tries.
Wyatt Sneed carried six times for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Boston made seven carries for 23 yards. Kellen Schiermeier made one carry for eight yards. Luke Johnson had a three-yard loss on his only carry.
The Blue Jays did not attempt a pass.
Mark Hensley led the defense with 12 tackles, two for a loss. Buhr and Hayden Burns each made nine tackles.
Other tacklers included Aden Pecka (eight), Sneed (seven), Olszowka (six), Gavin Holtmeyer (four), Nick Lucido (three), Boston (three), Deckelman (three), Schiermeier (two), Johnson (two), Millheiser (one), Gaither (one), Dylan Borgmann (one), Hayden Thiemann (one) and Blake Voss (one).
Week 9
The Blue Jays finish out the regular season with their second Thursday game of the season this week.
Washington will host Francis Howell Central (2-6) in the final week before the postseason.
The Spartans are on a five-game losing streak, dating back to Week 4. Howell Central’s two victories came against opponents Washington is familiar with — Ft. Zumwalt East and Francis Howell North.
Howell Central edged out Zumwalt East in Week 1, 17-15. The Spartans also pulled out a one-possession win, 28-21, at Howell North in Week 3.
In addition to dominating the second half against Zumwalt East this past week, the Blue Jays hold a 34-7 win over Howell North from Week 7.
Another common opponent for the teams was Ft. Zumwalt South, which narrowly defeated both the Blue Jays and Spartans, 38-35 and 25-21, respectively.
In last year’s meeting, Washington won at Howell Central, 41-14.
District
With just one week to go before the postseason, Holt (8-0, 51.46 points) remains atop the Class 5 District 4 standings.
Helias Catholic (7-1, 46.43) remains the No. 2 seed.
The top two teams in the district will have a bye in Week 10.
Battle (4-3, 36.59) holds a slight three-point lead over the Blue Jays (33.52) in the race for the No. 3 seed.
Rounding out the district are Wentzville Liberty (3-5, 27.67) and Capital City (1-7, 18.44).