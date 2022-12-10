The Blue Jays split a pair of matchups on the mats at Farmington Tuesday.
Washington fell to the host Black Knights, 46-21, in duals action at the tri-meet, but beat the other visiting team, Poplar Bluff, 58-23.
“Farmington is a very tough team and we did a good job of making them earn it last night so it is a good starting point for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We have a lot of wrestling to do and we will continue to get better.”
Farmington
Washington tabulated five match wins against the host team with one by pin, one by forfeit, one by major decision and two by decision.
Mac Ruoff (285 pounds) scored the Blue Jay pin, topping Logan Earhart (2:58).
Tanner Schwoeppe (190) also received six points for wrestling unopposed.
Parker Kelpe (113) earned four points for Washington with a 9-1 major decision victory over Oakley Johns.
Devon Deckelman (126) recorded three team points for a 3-1 decision win over Zach Dennis.
Casey Olszowka (157) also earned three team points for a 7-0 decision against Ethan Turner.
Farmington’s winners included:
• Aiden Hahn (106) pin against Aiden Reagan (0:37).
• Presley Johnson (120) pin against Couper Deckard (1:22).
• Zeke Moreland (132) technical fall against Will Kelpe (21-6).
• Nate Schnur (138) technical fall over Tristen Koehmstedt (20-3).
• Kyeler Aders (144) pin against Alec Pecka (2:32).
• Trace Dunlap (150) pin over Jackson Thornton (1:43).
• Owen Birkner (165) pin against Danny Williams (1:17).
• William Rodgers (175) decision against Nolan Hendrix (6-4).
• Rowdy Vaugh (215) pin against Tyrese Thurmon (1:35).
Poplar Bluff
The Blue Jays picked up eight pins against the other visiting team, in addition to one forfeit and one major decision.
Poplar Bluff picked up three pins and one technical fall.
Reagan (106) picked up a pin of Trey Huskey (4:55).
Parker Kelpe (113) was unopposed.
Deckard (120) pinned Branson Crum (1:19).
Deckelman (126) pinned Caden Hambrick (1:17).
Will Kelpe (132) earned the major decision, 20-7, over Garrett Dearborn.
Koehmstedt (138) pinned Grant Reynolds (1:09).
Olszowka (157) pinned Kayden Walker (2:43).
Schwoeppe (190) pinned Daine Dugas (0:50).
Thurmon (215) topped Hudson Matthews (3:33).
Ruoff (285) pinned Taylor Jackson (2:49).
Poplar Bluff’s winners were as follows:
• Dace Wisdom (144) with a pin of Pecka (0:56).
• Lucas Robertson (150) by technical fall over Thornton (15-0).
• Jack Ernest (165) by pin against Williams (5:53).
• Logan Hite (175) with a pin of Hendrix (2:18).
The boys team next competes Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a home dual with Ft. Zumwalt South at 5 p.m.
