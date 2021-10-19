In a season where most of the Washington softball programs have already fallen, a few more slots got rewritten this week.
Washington (28-5) extended its already program record for wins in a season by shutting out visiting Cor Jesu (5-19), 15-0, Tuesday at Lakeview Park in the first round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament.
The Lady Jays then notched another home win, 11-6, Wednesday in the semifinals against Webster Groves (15-20), the 2020 Class 4 state champions.
Washington thus advances to play the district’s No. 1 seed, Rockwood Summit (28-2), in the championship game Friday. The game has been shifted to the Chesterfield Athletic Complex at 5 p.m.
Between the two postseason wins, the program’s single season records for hits, home runs and walks were all surpassed.
Sophomores Christine Gerling and Taylor Brown both passed hits record holder MC Landolt (2013) in Tuesday’s contest. Both ended Wednesday with 47 hits on the season.
Junior left fielder Emily Bruckerhoff launched a home run in both postseason contests, bringing her total to seven on the season. That mark surpasses the previous record of six held by both Megan Freitag (2013) and Jena Monehan (2017 and 2018).
Senior Lexi Lewis drew her 18th walk of the season Wednesday, surpassing the previous record 17 held by Lisa Stout (2005).
“We became the first WHS team to have 300 hits in a season (Tuesday),” Head Coach Philip King said.
As a team, the Lady Jays have collected 313 hits on the year to date.
Cor Jesu
Gerling fired the one-hit shutout in the circle for Washington Tuesday. In four innings, she struck out six and walked none.
Washington put together five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added one more in the second, two in the third and seven in the fourth.
The game concluded after four innings.
Bruckerhoff’s grand slam in the fourth inning and doubles from Brown and Maddie Guevara were the only extra-base hits of the contest.
Lacy Monzyk, Lewis and Grace Molitor all singled twice. Gerling, Brown, Myla Inman and Loren Thurmon each added a single.
Monzyk, Inman, Lewis, Kendall Nix and Elizabeth Reed all scored two runs apiece. Brown, Guevara, Bruckerhoff, Molitor and Ella Lause each scored once.
Bruckerhoff ended with four runs batted in.
Brown and Molitor contributed three RBIs apiece.
Monzyk drove in two. Guevara and Lewis both had one RBI.
Lewis and Monzyk drew the only two walks issued by Cor Jesu.
Bruckerhoff was hit by a pitch.
Reed stole two bases. Molitor and Monzyk each stole once.
Webster Groves
Washington built a 10-0 lead early in the game. After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Jays posted five runs in the bottom of the second and five more in the third.
Webster Groves got on the board with three runs in the top of the fourth.
Bruckerhoff’s record-breaking solo home run came in the bottom of the fourth, making it 11-3.
The Stateswomen scored another three runs in the top of the fifth, which turned out to be the final tallies of the day.
Brown was the winning pitcher for the Lady Jays. In 4.2 innings, she struck out nine and walked six. She allowed five runs on two hits.
Gerling pitched 1.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out one.
Lauren Opfer closed out the win in the seventh inning, sitting down three batters in a row on groundouts.
In addition to Bruckerhoff’s shot, the Lady Jays also got a home run from Lacy Monzyk, a two-run bomb in the bottom of the third.
Brown, Gerling and Guevara all tripled.
Monzyk, Brown and Gerling each doubled.
Thurmon singled twice. Molitor and Lewis each singled once.
Gerling, Lewis and Molitor scored two times each. Monzyk, Guevara, Bruckerhoff, Nix and Reed all scored once.
Brown drove in four runs. Thurmon and Monzyk each had two RBIs. Bruckerhoff and Molitor ended with one RBI apiece.
Inman, Guevara and Lewis drew walks.
Guevara stole two bases. Lewis stole once.
Inman made a sacrifice bunt.